Federal govt cuts profit rates on National Savings Schemes from Jan 23

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has reduced the profit rates on various National Savings schemes and issued a notification.

According to the notification, the federal government has reduced the profit rates on various National Savings schemes, with the changes taking effect from January 23.

The annual profit rate on Special Savings Certificates has been cut from 9.6 percent to 9.4 percent, while the rate on Regular Income Certificates has been reduced from 10.2 percent to 9.96 percent.

Similarly, the profit rate on three-month Short-Term Savings Certificates has been lowered from 10 percent to 9.64 percent, and the return on six-month Short-Term Savings Certificates has been reduced from 9.9 percent to 9.58 percent.

The notification also stated that overall returns on Defence Savings Certificates have been reduced. However, the profit rate on Behbood Savings Certificates has been maintained at 12 percent.

Profit rates on Pensioners’ Benefit Accounts will remain at 12 percent, while Savings Accounts will continue to offer a 9 percent return. No changes have been made to the profit rates of Sarwa Islamic Savings schemes.