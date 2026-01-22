Psychologist’s remarks on Fiza Ali’s parenting ignite online discussion on child safety

Pakistani clinical psychologist and social media influencer Mahin Anwari has strongly criticized actress and host Fiza Ali’s parenting approach while sharing a video related to her.

Mahin said that parents who frequently feature their children on social media may expose them to negative psychological effects in the future.

Fiza Ali often shares photos and videos of her 10-year-old daughter, Faraal Fawad, on Instagram along with posts about her daily routine.

Recently, Mahin Anwari posted a video of Fiza Ali and her daughter on her account, writing that she felt deeply disappointed after witnessing this growing trend. According to her, parents—especially mothers—are bringing their young daughters into the spotlight to gain views and attention, which she described as alarming.

To explain her point, the psychologist cited an example of a 15-year-old girl she had spoken to, who was experiencing mental stress and difficulties due to her mother’s behavior. She urged parents to avoid turning their children’s innocence into social media content.

In her message, Mahin directly addressed Fiza Ali, saying she should reflect on the serious psychological impact such actions could have on children.

Following the release of the video, a debate erupted on social media. While some users praised the psychologist for speaking out on child protection, others came forward in support of actress Fiza Ali and defended her stance.