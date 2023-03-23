Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Muhammad Qavi Khan ruled over the millions of Pakistani and international admirers with his immaculate, indigenous, innate and emphatic dialogue delivery, gestural moments, variable pith intonation and efficient dialect as a highly gifted and talented actor.

Irrefutably, he was an institution who knows each and every attribute of impressive acting, script evaluation, absorbing in designated character and compatible body language by all means. Dismally speaking, an era of splendid acting has ended whose professional flair and dexterity will remain voided as Pakistan’s the most distinguished, accomplished, seasoned and respected lime lighted for more than four decades in all Radio, TV, Stage and Film arena.

Muhammad Qavi Khan’s forefathers belonged to the Yousefzai Pashtun tribe. His entire family migrated to Lahore and started living here for goods. He began his acting career in Peshawar as a child star. It is believed that Qavi Khan began his career through Radio Pakistan back in 1952. In 1964, he worked for Pakistan Television Corporation (PTV). When TV broadcasting was first started in Lahore, he appeared as one of the first actor who performed at this newly started mega platform.

Later, he continued his passion fulfilled by performing as film star in in 1965. These performances proved milestone later as one of the impressive display of talent.

Unanimously across the globe, Muhammad Ali Khan turned into an ever been glittering star from his authoritative role as a policeman in the PTV Hit drama serial Andhera Ujala. Along with his decisive contribution, his fellow actors Irfan Khoosat and Jamil Fakhri also played the most memorable roles as team members of Police officer. Khan later starred as an actor in various television plays. Some of his all time best performances were made in the following dramas as:

Lakhon Main Teen

Dehleez

Alif Noon

Andhera Ujala

Din

Angar Wadi

Uraan

Ashiyana

Sussar in Law

Lahori Gate

Mutthi Bhar Mitti

Mannchalay

Mishaal

Baityaan

Dastaan

Meray Qatil Meray Dildar

Phir Chand Pe Dastak

Zindagi Dhoop Tum Ghana Saya

Jo Chale To Jaan Se Guzar Gaye

Durr-e-Shahwar

Meri Behan Meri Dewrani

Aik Nayee Cinderella

Kalmoohi

Dr. Duago

Do Qadam Door Thay

Sadqay Tumhare

Ishqaaway

Bojh

Tum Kon Piya

Haya Ke Daaman Main

Yeh Ishq

Saheliyan

Seeta Bagri

Munkir

Nazr-e-Bad

Alif Allah Aur Insaan

Khaani

Aangan

Parchayee

Meraas

Babban Khala Ki Betiyann

Mujhe Rang De

Darr Khuda Say

Shahrukh Ki Saliyan

Janbaaz (TV series)

Zebaish

Prem Gali

Mushk

Ishq Jalebi

Chupke Chupke

Pehchaan

Meri Shehzadi

Saheliyan

Farz

Muhammad Qavi Khan is considered to be the first hero of Pakistani television drama serials when the state’s channel, PTV, started broadcasting in 1964.

Exceptionally, Muhammad Qavi Khan's riveting performance as Ghalib at the Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA) or his acting in the PTV drama Koi Na Adda Sanj Mila are testaments to his decades-long career. Besides television and theatre, he continuously showcased his artistic ability in films and radio as well.

Throughout his artistic and professional pinnacle, he performed major role in more than 200 films sprawling over 40 years of career. Some of his salient performances entitled to his name in movies are as:

Neend Hamari Khwab Tumhare

Tiger Gang

Mitti Ke Putlay

Mohabbat Zindagi Hai

Badtameez

Society Girl

Begum Jaan

Nahin Abhi Nahin

Chan Suraj

Sarfarosh

Kalay Chor

Zameen Aasman

International Luteray

Sarkata Insaan

Main Kukkoo Aur woh

Wrong No.

Mehrunisa V Lub U

Pari

I'll Meet You There

Khan also produced 13 Urdu and Punjabi films whereas he also directed one movie in 1985. In 1971, “The Tiger Gang” was one of the early film performances. The film was based on the Kommissar X Eurospy. The stars are Tony Kendall, Brad Harris, Gisela Hahn, Mohammad Ali, and Zeba along with Qavi Khan. Lately, he produced a horror film “Pari” which was directed by Syed Atif Ali and written by Syed Atif Ali and Muhammad Ahsan jointly. The film actors other than Qavi Khan were Rasheed Naz and Saleem Mairaj.

He also played in the Lollywood blockbuster movie “Wrong No.” with Danish Taimoor and Sohai Ali Abro. The film is about a cynic boy Sallu, who wants to become a superstar and he played the role of Nawab. He was highly praised and elated by the audience after a worth admiring performance in this movie.

Being a bold and blunt Individual, he used to point out the reasons of Pakistan’s film industry consistent decay openly as a seasoned and veteran artist. He categorically hammered contemporary producers and writers for compromised work. He used to regret that now we don’t have artistes like Khalil Qaiser, Riaz Shahid, Masood Pervaiz and Khurshid Anwar and that Pakistan’s film industry is in the hands of illiterate and incapable people. Apart from these observations, he also opined that all governments, film associations, producers and directors must be held equally responsible for the fall of Pakistani film industry.

Muhammad Qavi Khan married in 1968 and had four children—all of whom, instead of following in his footsteps, decided to settle abroad. He travelled the world but found himself bound to his country. This was surely be possible when someone loves his soil, people and world.

Ultimately, after a long acting career in television, theatre, and films, he landed in the director’s chair to prove his mettle. He became obsessed with the idea of making films. But it was a business beyond his creative talent. He was too simple a man for the devious ways of distributors and exhibitors. He lost a great deal of money in this enterprise. Qavi Khan was last seen in Fizza Ali Meerza and Nabeel Qureshi's Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad which also starred superstars Mahira Khan and Fahad Mustafa.

On the small screen, his last project was Urwa Hocane and Ali Rehman Khan's Meri Shehzadi. Muhammad Qavi Khan essayed Hocane's grandfather on the show. Nevertheless, he then left the project due to his failing health and got settled in Canada.

For his invaluable contributions to the industry, Muhammad Qavi Khan was honoured and revered with numerous awards and accolades, including the presidential award, Pride of Performance, Sitara-i-Imtiaz, the LSA lifetime achievement award, and three Nigar Film awards. On March 23, 2023, President Dr Arif Alvi conferred the Pakistan Civil Award of Nishan-i-Imtiaz upon Muhammad Qavi Khan (late) in recognition of his services in the field of performing arts. His award was received by fellow actor Sohail Ahmad.

Last but not the least, Muhammad Qavi Khan’s contribution to Pakistani showbiz has been immense, and he has left an indelible mark on drama, film and performing industry.

He took his last breath on 5th March 2023 in Canada Hospital and headed towards an everlasting world of eternity and immortality.

Muhammad Qavi Khan will be remembered for centuries for his spontaneous and divinely conferred performances.