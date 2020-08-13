Maya Ali pens heartfelt note as ‘Parey Hut Love’ turns one

Popular actress Maya Ali took a trip down memory lane to pay tribute to Sheheryar Munawar and the entire team of 'Parey Hut Love' as she celebrates the one year anniversary of the award-winning film.

In an emotional Instagram post, Maya thanked producer Sheheryar Munawar and director Asim Raza for making her dream project come true.

"Happy one year to Parey hut love," wrote Maya.

She went on to add," Still can’t believe one year passed by so soon! People know him by the name Asim Raza but we call him Abba, the head of our parey hut love family. He has taught me many things, not only he has improved my acting skills but he has also made me realise how worthy life is. Thank you @asimrazatvf for giving me this opportunity and I have made enough memories to cheer for life."

In another post, the Man Mayal star shared some adorable throwback pictures with an heartfelt caption that read," And a huge shout out to our producer @sheheryarmunawar who played a vital role in making this dream project come true."

The post also includes a bunch of other photos and videos with her co-stars Zara Noor Abbas, Ahmed Ali Butt, Shahbaz Shigri and the other crew members of the movie.

"This was our first scene together on the second day of the shoot and he nailed it tremendously. Sharing some memories from the sets of parey hut love.." she continued.

Parey Hut Love, written by Imran Aslam, was a beautiful rom-com that featured endless, dreamy nights, perfect outfits and tons of wedding outfit inspo.

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!