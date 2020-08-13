Maya Ali pens heartfelt note as ‘Parey Hut Love’ turns one
Share
Popular actress Maya Ali took a trip down memory lane to pay tribute to Sheheryar Munawar and the entire team of 'Parey Hut Love' as she celebrates the one year anniversary of the award-winning film.
In an emotional Instagram post, Maya thanked producer Sheheryar Munawar and director Asim Raza for making her dream project come true.
"Happy one year to Parey hut love," wrote Maya.
View this post on Instagram
Happy one year to Parey hut love❤️. Still can’t believe one year passed by so soon! People know him by the name Asim Raza but we call him Abba, the head of our parey hut love family. He has taught me many things, not only he has improved my acting skills but he has also made me realise how worthy life is. Thank you @asimrazatvf for giving me this opportunity and I have made enough memories to cheer for life.🤗🤗 @pareyhutloveofficial #1yearofpareyhutlove
She went on to add," Still can’t believe one year passed by so soon! People know him by the name Asim Raza but we call him Abba, the head of our parey hut love family. He has taught me many things, not only he has improved my acting skills but he has also made me realise how worthy life is. Thank you @asimrazatvf for giving me this opportunity and I have made enough memories to cheer for life."
In another post, the Man Mayal star shared some adorable throwback pictures with an heartfelt caption that read," And a huge shout out to our producer @sheheryarmunawar who played a vital role in making this dream project come true."
View this post on Instagram
And a huge shout out to our producer @sheheryarmunawar who played a vital role in making this dream project come true. This was our first scene together on the second day of the shoot and he nailed it tremendously. Sharing some memories from the sets of parey hut love.. @zaranoorabbas.official @shahbazshigri @haanisharique @zillestudio_kukisphotography @pareyhutloveofficial #1yearofpareyhutlove
The post also includes a bunch of other photos and videos with her co-stars Zara Noor Abbas, Ahmed Ali Butt, Shahbaz Shigri and the other crew members of the movie.
"This was our first scene together on the second day of the shoot and he nailed it tremendously. Sharing some memories from the sets of parey hut love.." she continued.
Parey Hut Love, written by Imran Aslam, was a beautiful rom-com that featured endless, dreamy nights, perfect outfits and tons of wedding outfit inspo.
Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!
- Pakistan needs reaffirmation of pledge to continue pursuing the ...09:25 AM | 14 Aug, 2020
- Pakistan celebrates 73rd Independence Day today08:40 AM | 14 Aug, 2020
- Pakistan Navy releases special song on Independence Day11:23 PM | 13 Aug, 2020
- Pakistan surpasses 287,000 cases of coronavirus, 6,150 confirmed dead10:49 PM | 13 Aug, 2020
- Mera Junoon: Watch PAF's new national song for Independence Day10:15 PM | 13 Aug, 2020
- The Weeknd donates $300,000 to help victims of Beirut explosion06:37 PM | 13 Aug, 2020
- 'Sadak 2' becomes the most-disliked film trailer on YouTube03:40 PM | 13 Aug, 2020
- Maya Ali pens heartfelt note as ‘Parey Hut Love’ turns one02:51 PM | 13 Aug, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020