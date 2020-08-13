Pakistan Army chief to fly to Saudi Arabia this weekend

ISLAMABAD – Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa would fly to Saudi Arabia this weekend, the head of Pakistani military's media wing said on Thursday.

“General Bajwa is travelling to Saudi Arabia next week,” DG ISPR Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar told Reuters.

“It is a pre-planned visit and is military affairs oriented,” he further said.

The Army Chief may also meet King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz – the custodian of two Holy Mosques in Saudi Arabia.

Reports in local media suggest the army chief would discuss developments in Afghanistan and brief his hosts about the situation prevailing in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK), especially since the illegal annexation of the disputed area more than one year ago and the resulting atrocities being committed by India.

The upcoming visit of army chief would resolve the issue of “recent misunderstanding” between the two strategic partners would subside as a result of the army chief's upcoming visit.

On Monday, Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan, Admiral Nawaf Saeed Al-Malkiy, had met the COAS to discuss matters of mutual interest, regional security and bilateral defence relations.

Last week Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi expressed frustration with the Organisation of Islamic Countries (OIC) for not taking a strong stance on Kashmir.

Pakistan time and again asked Saudi Arabia to raise up the issue of Occupied Kashmir the atrocities being inflicted upon the Kashmiris people by Indian army since the the occupied valley was stripped of its special status by the Modi government.