Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Islamabad enforces Section 144 to to cut emissions amid poor Air Quality

Islamabad Enforces Section 144 To To Cut Emissions Amid Poor Air Quality

ISLAMABAD — Authorities in federal capital Islamabad imposed Section 144 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) for next two months as the city nestled around Margala Hills witnessed poor air quality.

The stern measures aim to cut emission of toxic pollutants that threaten health of masses. The order specifically targets harmful emissions from vehicles, factories, kilns, and the burning of waste and agricultural crops.

The capital city has been facing concerning air quality, prompting need for strict action to mitigate pollution. Poor air quality poses serious risks, particularly for children, the elderly, and individuals with existing respiratory conditions.

The situation has been worsened by inadequate enforcement of regulations against garbage and crop burning, alongside emissions from vehicles.

Amid news restrictions, authorities warned that violations will incur strict penalties, including fines for vehicles that do not meet emission standards, and for factories that fail to implement pollution control measures. Officials emphasized the importance of this initiative in safeguarding public health and improving the overall air quality in Islamabad.

On  the other hand, Lahore and parts of Punjab are also reeling from severe smog with Air Quality Index soaring to alarming levels.

Lahore remains world’s most polluted city with hazardous AQI of 1000

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Latest Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – 3 November 2024
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
USD US Dollar 277.15 278.95
EUR Euro 299.90 302.65
GBP UK Pound Sterling 355.55 359.05
SAR Saudi Riyal 73.65 74.20
AED U.A.E Dirham 75.35 76.00
AUD Australian Dollar 182.29 184.54
BHD Bahrain Dinar 731.21 739.21
CAD Canadian Dollar 200.60 203.00
CNY China Yuan 38.88 39.28
DKK Danish Krone 39.82 40.22
HKD Hong Kong Dollar 35.36 35.71
INR Indian Rupee 3.34 3.45
JPY Japanese Yen 1.92 1.98
KWD Kuwaiti Dinar 897.37 906.87
MYR Malaysian Ringgit 63.34 63.94
NZD New Zealand Dollar 165.23 167.23
NOK Norwegian Krone 24.98 25.28
OMR Omani Riyal 715.71 724.21
QAR Qatari Riyal 75.54 76.24
SGD Singapore Dollar 208.64 210.64
SEK Swedish Krona 25.82 26.12
CHF Swiss Franc 320.15 322.95
THB Thai Baht 8.18 8.33
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search