Islamabad enforces Section 144 to to cut emissions amid poor Air Quality

ISLAMABAD — Authorities in federal capital Islamabad imposed Section 144 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) for next two months as the city nestled around Margala Hills witnessed poor air quality.

The stern measures aim to cut emission of toxic pollutants that threaten health of masses. The order specifically targets harmful emissions from vehicles, factories, kilns, and the burning of waste and agricultural crops.

The capital city has been facing concerning air quality, prompting need for strict action to mitigate pollution. Poor air quality poses serious risks, particularly for children, the elderly, and individuals with existing respiratory conditions.

The situation has been worsened by inadequate enforcement of regulations against garbage and crop burning, alongside emissions from vehicles.

Amid news restrictions, authorities warned that violations will incur strict penalties, including fines for vehicles that do not meet emission standards, and for factories that fail to implement pollution control measures. Officials emphasized the importance of this initiative in safeguarding public health and improving the overall air quality in Islamabad.

On the other hand, Lahore and parts of Punjab are also reeling from severe smog with Air Quality Index soaring to alarming levels.