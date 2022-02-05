Kashmir Solidarity Day: Posters carrying pictures of PM Imran, Army Chief put up in IIOJK
Posters by Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Alliance also featured Jinnah as world marks Kashmir Solidarity Day
SRINAGAR – In a bid to show solidarity on Kashmir Day, residents of occupied Kashmir have put up posters of Pakistani civil-military leadership in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).
Reports of Kashmir Media Service said the oppressed Kashmiris displayed Pakistani flags and posters carrying pictures of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Prime Minister Imran Khan, Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa in parts of the occupied territory.
As part of greetings on the occasion, Kashmiris hailed Islamabad with Thank you Pakistan posters for highlighting its plight at the global level.
Akin to previous incidents, many posters, and banners stating ‘Kashmir is the jugular vein of Pakistan’ were also mounted in the valley.
Meanwhile, Indian forces continued atrocities even on Feb 5 as two more Kashmiri youth were martyred while two journalists, Fahad Shah and Sajjad Gul were detained for covering security forces' violence during a protest rally.
Kashmir Solidarity Day: PM Imran, President Alvi ... 10:42 AM | 5 Feb, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Expressing solidarity with oppressed Kashmiris, President Dr. Arif Alvi, and Prime Minister Imran ...
Following Shah's arrest, the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) slammed the arrest of journalist in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir, and called for his immediate and unconditional release.
Pakistan Army Chief stresses on need for efforts ... 12:26 PM | 5 Feb, 2022
RAWALPINDI – Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Saturday reiterated to end the human ...
