Male giraffe dies of ‘blood-related illness’ at Lahore Zoo
LAHORE – A bull giraffe, who was procured by the Lahore zoo in 2018, succumbed to some blood-related illness at Lahore zoo on Friday.
Reports in local media claimed that the tallest living terrestrial animal was sick for some months which also disturbed its eating habit.
Punjab Wildlife headquarters Deputy Director told a news outlet that the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) vets were also called for regular check-ups.
The Wildlife official hinted that the 10-year-old African mammal had some blood-related infection while the actual cause of death would be known after the post-mortem report.
Following the mysterious death of the bull giraffe, the zoo administration will now make arrangements for the pairing of the cow giraffe left behind at the zoo.
The animal was brought to Lahore zoo along with two others while a female giraffe died days after its arrival from South Africa.
Rare white lion succumbs to 'pneumonia' in ... 12:38 PM | 25 Nov, 2021
KARACHI – A rare white lion on Wednesday died after lungs failure due to pneumonia, Karachi Metropolitan ...
The incident is not the first one as earlier a giraffe had died at the Lahore Zoo in 2015. Since 2007, the Lahore Zoo, which is thought to be the third or fourth oldest zoo in the world, has imported six giraffes and five of them died prematurely due to different reasons.
The average age of the tallest living mammal is 2.5 decades while it lives longer in captivity, experts said.
White tiger cub dies at Lahore Zoo 04:51 PM | 1 Apr, 2021
LAHORE – A four-day-old white tiger died at the Lahore Zoo on Thursday. The cause of the death has yet to be ...
