PSL7: Lahore Qalandars beat Islamabad United by 8 runs
KARACHI – Lahore Qalandars on Saturday defeated Islamabad United by eight runs in match number 12 of the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at National Stadium.
Shadab Khan-led side made 166 runs in chase of 175 runs target by Qalandars. Colin Munro (60) and Shadab Khan 52 tried hard to win the game after losing early wickets of the opening pair Paul Stirling and Alex Hales.
Following the removal of team captain and Munro, United failed to make a rebound and lost match to Qalandars, who have registered their third victory in the tournament.
Earlier, Shadab Khan's side won the toss and elected to field first.
Qalandar's Fakhar Zaman and Abdullah Shafique jointly built a handsome opening stand, by making 38 and 44 runs, respectively.
After the middle order including Mohammad Hafeez failed to keep the momentum, Harry Brook smashed 37 off 26, recovering the team from pressure. Rashid Khan scored unbeaten 15 runs.
On Thursday, Shadab led squad earlier made a winning start to their campaign but it was followed by a defeat at the hands of Multan Sultans. They registered a convincing 43-run win over the Quetta Gladiators on Thursday.
Meanwhile, Lahore Qalandars remained impressive with the ball as well as they managed to restrict Zalmi to 170 runs. Fakhar Zaman and Abdullah Shafique remained prominent with a game in the country’s flagship cricket league.
Squads
Islamabad United: Alex Hales, Colin Munro, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Shadab Khan (c), Asif Ali, Azam Khan (wk), Mubasir Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Hasan Ali, Waqas Maqsood
Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hafeez, Zeeshan Ashraf (wk), Dean Foxcroft, David Wiese, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan
Matches Summary
