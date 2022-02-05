Pakistan pays tribute to legendary Ali Sadpara on first death anniversary
ISLAMABAD – Legendary Pakistani mountaineer Muhammad Ali Sadpara is being remembered on his first death anniversary today (February 5).
Sadpara died during an expedition to summit the world’s second-highest peak, K2, in northern Pakistan, on Feb 5, 2021.
He is the only Pakistani to have climbed eight of the world's 14 highest mountains, and he made the first-ever winter ascent of the world's ninth highest peak, Nanga Parbat.
On 5 February, Ali Sadpara had gone went missing along with two others - Iceland's John Snorri and Chile's Juan Pablo Mohr - while trying to climb K2, the world's second-highest peak at 8,611m (28,251 ft) and also reputedly the deadliest.
His son Sajid was also a member of the team and the idea was for the father-and-son duo to summit K2 without oxygen, a feat never done before in winter. But Sajid had to turn back from a spot called the Bottleneck - also known as the "death zone", some 300 metres from the top - after he felt sick.
Afterward, he helped military-led rescue teams scour the mountain for signs of his father and the other two men.
Later, the search was officially called off - and all three climbers declared dead.
Social media users have paid tribute to the iconic mountaineer.
Today 5 feburary 1st death anniversary of my late father ali sadpara,JP and john .Miss you papa#alisadpara #alisadparalivesforever#k2 #sajidalisadpara #teamalisadpara pic.twitter.com/Et5e2C5Y1z— Sajid Ali Sadpara (@sajid_sadpara) February 5, 2022
Mt. K2 love him more than us and He stayed up there forever.@ali_sadpara RIEP and all Fallen friends in K2 Winter2021. https://t.co/uqquYjA3CK— Asif Khoja (@asifkhoja) February 5, 2022
Today's first anniversary of renowned mountaineer Muhammad Ali Sadpara along John Snorri from #Iceland and JP Mohr Prieto from #Chile lost life during daring attempt to climb #K2 in winter same day last year,pay tribute to the legend who set world records in climbing history pic.twitter.com/ZBZUWp46bc— Jamil Nagri (@jamilnagri) February 5, 2022
Today is the day when the Hero of Mountains lost and had disappeared in the heart of mountains💔— صوفیہ🇵🇰 (@Ana_mahdvi) February 5, 2022
We will keep remember you 🥀
5th Feb, 2021 (Ali Sadpara)🌺#alisadpara pic.twitter.com/mA8P5Jr5Td
1st death anniversary of Our Hero Ali sadpara.❤️🇵🇰— Muzamil Chang🇱🇾 (@MuzamilChang) February 5, 2022
May Allah almighty bless him highest rank in jannah. pic.twitter.com/Y90BtQrIgs
RIEP— Ruhullah Shigri (@RuhullahShigri) February 5, 2022
National hero#alisadpara https://t.co/FeYwtbFZaa
