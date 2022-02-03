PSL7: Islamabad United beat Quetta Gladiators, take 2nd position on points table

KARACHI – Islamabad United jumped to the second spot on the points table after a thumping 43-run victory over Quetta Gladiators in the 10th match of the Pakistan Super League 7 (PSL 7) 2022 at the National Stadium in Karachi on Thursday.

Islamabad United set a 230-run target at the loss of four wickets. Chasing the target, Quetta Gladiators collapsed at 186 runs.

From Islamabad United, Colin Munro made 72 runs in 39 balls, Azam Khan 65 in 35 balls and Paul Stiriling 58 runs in 28 balls.

From Quetta Gladiators, Ahsan Ali scored 50 runs in 27 balls, Mohammad Nawaz 47 in 22 balls and James Faulkner 30 in 14 balls.

Quetta Gladiators bowlers Mohammad Nawaz took 2 wickets and conceived 32 runs, James Faulkner too 1 wicket for 45 runs and Shahid Afridi 1 wicket for 67 runs.

From Islamabad United side, Shadab Khan claimed five wickets for 28 runs, Mohammad Wasim 2 for 27 runs and Hassan Ali 2 for 50 runs.

Now Lahore Qalandars are at the third place with four points, while Quetta are still on the fourth spot with one win in three games.

Peshawar Zalmi are on fifth and Karachi Kings sit on the last spot after registering three successive losses.

Multan Sultans continue to remain on top of the points table after winning four out of four games.

Shadab led squad are playing their third fixture, after getting defeated by Multan Sultans in the second match.

Islamabad United, in their previous game, failed to chase down the goal and was all out for 197 runs however the skipper batted brilliantly and scored 91 runs. David Willey collects three wickets and Khushdil Shah takes four.

Sultans set a target of 218 runs, so far highest in the ongoing season of the PSL 7, for Islamabad United. Tim David scored 71 runs in 29 balls, Rilee Rossouw 67 runs in 35 balls, and Shan Masood 43 runs in 31 balls.

Islamabad United is in second place with two points after winning one match and losing the other.

Meanwhile, the Quetta Gladiators will compete in their fourth game. After a thrilling and exciting contest, they were defeated by Multan Sultans by 6 runs in their most recent match.

Sultans also defeated Gladiators by six runs in the seventh match of the league. Shan Masood’s impressive batting helped Sultans to set a target of 175 runs for Quetta Gladiators. In reply, Quetta fell short of six runs and bowled out on 168 runs.

Sohaib Maqsood and Rilee Rossouw made 21 runs each while Tim David made an unbeaten 28 off 16 balls, taking the total above 170 mark.

The Sarfraz-led squad currently ranked third with two points as they bagged a single game while losing two others.

Ahsan Ali, Naseem Shah, and some other players were seen in form whereas the rest of the squad struggled to compete in the previous games of the season.

Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators have played 13 games, while Gladiators clinched 7 games thus far.

Squads

Quetta Gladiators: Ahsan Ali, Will Smeed, Ben Duckett, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c & wk), Ashir Qureshi, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, James Faulkner, Sohail Tanvir, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain

Islamabad United: Alex Hales, Paul Stirling, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Mubasir Khan, Azam Khan (wk), Shadab Khan (c), Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Hasan Ali, Marchant de Lange