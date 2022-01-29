Rizwan, Shan and Khushdil propel Sultans to a thrilling victory over Qalandars
KARACHI – Fifties by Mohamamd Rizwan and Shan Masood, followed by Khushdil Shah's heroics in the last over, helped Multan Sultans chase down massive 207 against Lahore Qalandars in the third match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at the National Stadium Karachi on Saturday.
This is Multan Sultans' second successive win in this year's season
Earlier, Lahore Qalandars' posted a mammoth 206-run total for the loss of five wickets after they were invited to bat first.
Fakhar Zaman hit a blazing 76-run knock off just 35 balls, while Abdullah Shafique registered an 89-run opening stand.
Qalandars are playing the maiden game of the season while the team is led by ICC men's Cricketer of the Year for 2021 Shaheen Shah Afridi.
Squads
Multan Sultans: Khushdil Shah, Rilee Rossouw, Rizwan Hussain, Rovman Powell, Shan Masood, Aamer Azmat, Sohaib Maqsood. Asif Afridi, David Willey, Tim David, Johnson Charles, Mohammad Rizwan, Abbas Afridi, Anwar Ali, Blessing Muzarabani, Dominic Drakes, Imran Khan, Imran Tahir, Rumman Raees, Shahnawaz Dahani.
Lahore Qalandars: Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Harry Brook, Maaz Khan, Sohail Akhtar, David Wiese, Dean Foxcroft, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Imran, Samit Patel, Ben Dunk, Phil Salt, Zeeshan Ashraf, Ahmed Daniyal, Akif Javed, Haris Rauf, Matty Potts, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Syed Faridoun, Zaman Khan.
In the second match today, Babar-led Karachi Kings will take on Quetta Gladiators.
The left-arm pacer of Karachi Kings, Mohammad Amir, and all-rounder Imad Wasim will miss a few matches of the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).
