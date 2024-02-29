Karachi Kings hit by food poisoning ahead of PSL9 match against Quetta Gladiators

KARACHI – Uncertainty surrounds the today’s match of the Pakistan Super League season nine (PSL 9) and over a dozen players of Karachi Kings are suffering from food poisoning.

Shan Masood’s Kings are scheduled to take on Quetta Gladiators in match number 16 of the domestic cricket event at National Stadium Karachi toning. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:00 pm.

Reports said 13 players of Karachi Kings, including foreign cricketers, are suffering from food poisoning since they had dinner at a hotel last night.

One of the players has been admitted to hospital while three were administered IV treatment at the hotel.

A day earlier, Islamabad United secured their second victory of the tournament after they won against Karachi Kings by seven wickets at National Bank Stadium on Wednesday night.

On the back of a brisk half-century by player of the match, Colin Munro, Islamabad successfully chased the target of 166 to edge over the home team in the first game of the Karachi leg of PSL 9.