Search

x
Join our whatsapp channel for News Updates
WhatsApp Channel
Pakistan Super League (PSL)

Liveblog: PSL9 Final Showdown – Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans

Web Desk
09:05 AM | 18 Mar, 2024
Liveblog: PSL9 Final Showdown – Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans

The ninth edition of the Pakistan Super League is about to conclude with the final showdown between Multan Sultans and Islamabad United.

Here's all the latest PSL9 updates on live streaming of matches, scorecards, and fixtures:

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Pakistan Super League (PSL)

09:05 AM | 18 Mar, 2024

Liveblog: PSL9 Final Showdown – Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans

10:09 PM | 17 Mar, 2024

Islamabad United take on Multan Sultans in PSL 9 final tomorrow

05:36 PM | 16 Mar, 2024

PSL 9, Eliminator 2: Islamabad United beat Peshawar Zalmi, to face ...

03:33 PM | 16 Mar, 2024

PSL 9: Saud Shakeel, Abrar Ahmed fined for violating code of conduct

10:17 AM | 15 Mar, 2024

PSL 9, Eliminator 1: Shadab shines as Islamabad United beat Quetta ...

09:08 AM | 15 Mar, 2024

Babar Azam completes 1,000 T20 runs in 2024

Advertisement

Latest

09:44 AM | 18 Mar, 2024

Sui Northern demands 147pc increase in gas prices

Gold & Silver

03:00 PM | 16 Mar, 2024

Gold prices plunge in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

Pakistani rupee rate against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - Check 18 March 2024 forex rates

Pakistani rupee remains unchanges against US dollar in the open market on March 18, 2024, Monday.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.7 for buying and 281.65 for selling.

Euro moves down to 303 for buying and 306 for selling while British Pound hovers around 356 for buying, and 359 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.8 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw minor increase, with new rates at 74.05.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 18 March 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.7 281.65
Euro EUR 303 306
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356 359
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.8 76.55
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.05 74.5
Australian Dollar AUD 182.7 184.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741.89 749.89
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206.2
China Yuan CNY 38.78 39.18
Danish Krone DKK 40.92 41.32
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.69 36.04
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.8 917.8
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.59 60.19
New Zealand Dollar NZD 171.07 173.07
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.67 26.97
Omani Riyal OMR 724.62 732.62
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.7 77.4
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 208
Swedish Korona SEK 27.27 27.57
Swiss Franc CHF 315.8 318.3
Thai Bhat THB 7.79 7.94

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: