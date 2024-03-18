Russian election 2024: Vladimir Putin re-elected for fifth term with big majority

Russian politician becomes longest serving leader since Joseph Stalin
MOSCOW – Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin has secured his fifth term in the Russian presidential election with nearly 88 percent of the vote.
Reports in international media suggest that voter turnout for Moscosw's latest polls surpassed the last one, with 74.22pc of people casting their votes, compared to less than 70pc in 2018. Several people were arrested and vandalism was reported at multiple polling stations across Russia.
As Putin got 87.9pc of the votes, rival Nikolay Kharitonov secured a mere 4.7pc votes, and Vladislav Davankov remains at number 3 with 3.6pc votes, and Leonid Slutsky with 2.5pc.
The presidential election 2024 was criticised by the West for unreal competition, as many potential rivals of Putin are either exiled or imprisoned.
With landslide win, Putin will remain in office for another six-years, making him the country's longest-serving leader since Joseph Stalin.
As support for Putin remains strong, there are signs of dissent, with some Russians lamenting the death of opposition figure Navalny and expressing discontent through protests.
Putin, whose current net worth is estimated to be around $200 billion, is a former intelligence officer. During his regime, he passed laws that could keep him in office until 2036.
Pakistani rupee remains unchanges against US dollar in the open market on March 18, 2024, Monday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.7 for buying and 281.65 for selling.
Euro moves down to 303 for buying and 306 for selling while British Pound hovers around 356 for buying, and 359 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.8 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw minor increase, with new rates at 74.05.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.7
|281.65
|Euro
|EUR
|303
|306
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356
|359
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.8
|76.55
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.05
|74.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.89
|749.89
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.78
|39.18
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.92
|41.32
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.69
|36.04
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.8
|917.8
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.59
|60.19
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.07
|173.07
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.67
|26.97
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|724.62
|732.62
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.7
|77.4
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.27
|27.57
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|315.8
|318.3
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.79
|7.94
