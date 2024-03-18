IMF tells Pakistan to tax Cryptocurrencies, real estate

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan's newly elected government is in talks with International Monetary Fund for additional funding to tackle economic challenges, and global lender has suggested government to tap more sectors.
During the talks, IMF has reportedly asked Federal Board of Revenue to impose additional taxes on the retail, real estate, besides bringing cryptocurrencies into tax net.
The global lender wants Pakistani authorities to mandate property developers to track and report all transfers before property titles, with penalties for non-compliance.
The stern recommendations could become part of an upcoming bailout package and the Federal Board of Revenue of Pakistan may incorporate them into the 2024-25 budget.
IMF identified challenges in taxing capital gains from real estate transactions, as property interests are often not registered until the property is legally completed, leading to untaxed profits from transfers before completion.
Reports in local media suggests that visiting delegation suggested taxation on nnew types of investments like cryptocurrencies. It has also proposed that capital gains on real estate and listed securities should be taxed regardless of how long they have been held.
The multilateral institution also recommended amending the definition of "personal movable property" in the Income Tax Ordinance to include a broader category of assets that can be held as investments, excluding those used as stock in trade or assets that depreciate.
Pakistani rupee remains unchanges against US dollar in the open market on March 18, 2024, Monday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.7 for buying and 281.65 for selling.
Euro moves down to 303 for buying and 306 for selling while British Pound hovers around 356 for buying, and 359 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.8 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw minor increase, with new rates at 74.05.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.7
|281.65
|Euro
|EUR
|303
|306
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356
|359
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.8
|76.55
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.05
|74.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.89
|749.89
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.78
|39.18
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.92
|41.32
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.69
|36.04
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.8
|917.8
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.59
|60.19
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.07
|173.07
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.67
|26.97
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|724.62
|732.62
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.7
|77.4
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.27
|27.57
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|315.8
|318.3
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.79
|7.94
