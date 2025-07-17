Pakistan enters global crypto arena with strategic partnership with El Salvador

ISLAMABAD – Another milestone for Pakistan as the country entered the world of crypto diplomacy by launching a blockchain alliance with El Salvador.

Pakistan Crypto Council chief and PM’s aide Bilal Bin Saqib made announcement of this partnership, signaling Pakistan’s ambition to become South Asia’s crypto powerhouse. With millions already invested in digital assets, Pakistan is stepping into the future, mining, regulating, and now, building global crypto ties.

Islamabad and San Salvador have officially initiated diplomatic ties centered around cryptocurrency and blockchain collaboration, marking first crypto-based bilateral partnership between the two nations.

During a high-level visit to Central American nation, Saqib met with El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele to launch a strategic knowledge-sharing alliance, with both countries pledging cooperation on digital asset policies and blockchain innovation.

Pakistan is exploring digital asset ecosystem, while operating under a $7 billion International Monetary Fund (IMF) program set to continue through 2027. El Salvador became the first country in the world to adopt Bitcoin as legal tender in 2021, a move that drew global attention and IMF criticism. As of July 2025, the country amassed 6,238 BTC, valued at approximately $745 million, though recent agreements with the IMF have limited further crypto purchases.

Earlier this year, Pakistan established a Crypto Council to develop regulatory framework for cryptocurrency and blockchain technology. Bilal Bin Saqib was named Chief Advisor to the Finance Minister, Muhammad Aurangzeb, to lead this initiative.

The council aims to address legal uncertainty, promote foreign investment, ensure compliance with FATF guidelines, and create job opportunities in the digital finance sector. Crypto is not recognized in Pakistan, around Pakistanis are already involved, with $20 billion in transactions recorded in previous years.

The government hopes that legalizing crypto will boost revenue, attract global investors, and integrate Pakistan into the digital global economy.