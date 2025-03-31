Strict security at Adiala Jail prevents Imran Khan from offering Eid prayers

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan marked his third consecutive Eidul Fitr behind bars at Adiala Jail, where strict security measures prevented him from offering Eid prayers.

Facing over 100 cases, including charges of leaking state secrets and selling state gifts, Khan has been imprisoned since August 2023. Despite Eid prayers being held at the prison’s central mosque, security concerns kept him from joining. His wife, Bushra Bibi, who is also jailed, remained in her cell during the prayers.

To maintain security, authorities implemented a special three-day security plan, deploying nearly 200 officers at eight additional checkpoints around the jail. SP Saddar Nabeel Khokhar is overseeing security, with personnel working in three shifts. A reserve force equipped with anti-riot gear is also on standby to prevent potential PTI-led protests.

Ahead of Eid, Khan’s belongings, including four new outfits, a pair of shoes, and a waistcoat, were delivered to Adiala Jail.