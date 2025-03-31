Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Pakistan celebrates Eidul Fitr with religious zeal and fervor

ISLAMABAD – Eidul Fitr is being celebrated with religious zeal and fervor across the country today, March 31.

Eid congregations were held at open places, mosques and Eidgahs in all villages, towns and cities.

Special prayers were offered in the Eid sermons for development and prosperity of the country and liberation of Muslim territories, including Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, and Palestine.

In Islamabad, main Eid congregation was held at Faisal Mosque, where government dignitaries, foreign diplomats besides common people will offer Eid prayer.

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, on the blessed occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, have extended their heartfelt greetings to the entire Pakistani nation.

In their separate messages, they emphasized that this day teaches lessons of joy, gratitude, brotherhood, and compassion.

President Asif Ali Zardari said Eid-ul-Fitr teaches the importance of unity and solidarity, encouraging everyone to foster unity, support one another, and contribute to steering Pakistan toward progress and prosperity.

He also prayed for the people of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, pleading Allah Almighty to grant them freedom and bless them with the joy of Eid soon.

PM Shehbaz Sharif highlighted that Pakistan currently faces threats from both internal and external enemies.

He stressed need to avoid all forms of extremism, hatred, and sectarianism. To ensure the nation’s integrity and stability, he called for unity and vigilance to prevent any conspiracy from succeeding.

Shehbaz Sharif said government is making every effort to achieve economic recovery, maintain peace and order, and ensure social stability.

The premier commended the sacrifices of the armed forces of Pakistan in the fight against terrorism and extended solidarity to the bereaved families of the martyrs.

He also prayed for the martyrs of the Jaffar Express train incident.

Shehbaz Sharif further emphasized people to remember their oppressed brothers and sisters of Palestine and Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, who are engaged in their struggle for freedom.

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering support for them and urged the international community to act swiftly to halt human rights violations and deliver justice to these innocent Muslims.

Our Correspondent

