Search

Cryptocurrency

Crypto miners accused of stealing $723m electricity in Malaysia

Rimsha Amir
08:45 PM | 11 Jul, 2024
crypto theft

In a startling revelation, Malaysia's Deputy Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir disclosed that illegal cryptocurrency mining operations have stolen approximately $723 million worth of electricity between 2018 and 2023.

This announcement was made during an event where authorities disposed of over 2,000 seized mining machines and electrical equipment, collectively valued at around $467,000.

The Scale of Theft

The extensive electricity theft has significantly impacted Malaysia's state-controlled power operator, Tenaga Nasional Berhad, and disrupted local communities. Illegal mining operations typically circumvent proper registration with authorities by bypassing electricity meters or directly tapping into power lines, thereby avoiding detection.

"The theft of electricity by those who mine cryptocurrency occurs because they believe this activity cannot be detected due to the absence of meters on their premises," Nasir explained. However, he emphasized that energy supply companies possess various methods to identify unusual energy consumption patterns, which played a crucial role in the October 2022 operation that led to the seizure of over 2,000 items.

Akmal Nasir also made a post on X highlighting the crucial situation where he said: ''The government is making a big deal about implementing an energy transition agenda to increase new energy sources. But at the same time, electricity theft amounting to hundreds of millions, even reaching billions of ringgit a year, is happening in our country. How ironic.''

Impact and Enforcement

Despite cryptocurrency mining itself not being illegal in Malaysia, the act of stealing electricity to power these operations is a criminal offence. The country's Universiti Teknologi MARA reiterated this stance in December 2022. Malaysian authorities have been actively cracking down on these illegal operations since at least August 2019, adhering to the country's criminal procedure laws.

In a symbolic display of enforcement, some of the confiscated mining machines were destroyed by a steamroller during the recent event. Nasir highlighted that curtailing illegal miners has been a priority for his ministry, alongside efforts to increase Malaysia's renewable energy sources.

Regulatory Actions

Malaysia has also taken a firm stance against unregistered cryptocurrency exchanges. In May of last year, the Securities Commission Malaysia ordered Huobi Global to cease operations for failing to register its trading services. Currently, only a select few exchanges, including HATA Digital, Luno, SINEGY, MX Global, Tokenize Technology, and Torum International, are officially registered to operate within the country.

The extensive theft of electricity by illegal cryptocurrency mining operations in Malaysia sheds light on the challenges faced by regulatory bodies in managing and overseeing the burgeoning crypto industry. As Malaysia continues to enhance its renewable energy sources and crack down on illegal activities, these efforts aim to stabilize and secure the nation’s energy infrastructure and financial ecosystem.

Rimsha Amir

Content Writer

The author is a staff member.

Cryptocurrency

08:45 PM | 11 Jul, 2024

Crypto miners accused of stealing $723m electricity in Malaysia

08:18 PM | 11 Jul, 2024

Crypto prices update: Bitcoin soars to $58K, Ethereum steadies above ...

09:55 PM | 19 Jun, 2024

Bitcoin miners find refuge in Southeast Asia after China's ...

09:27 PM | 19 Jun, 2024

Bitcoin's wake-up call: Is an Altcoin season on the horizon?

11:45 PM | 18 May, 2024

Top crypto scammers liquidate $4 billion worth of Dubai properties ...

06:59 PM | 2 May, 2024

Solana presale scam: Investors lose $26.7 million in less than two ...

Advertisement

Latest

12:23 PM | 12 Jul, 2024

Pakistani pacer Shaheen Afridi, wife Ansha expecting first baby

Gold & Silver

05:23 PM | 11 Jul, 2024

Gold price increases by Rs1,200 per tola in Pakistan 

Forex

Currency Rates Today - Pakistani Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 12 July 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 12, 2024 (Friday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 279.50 for buying and 281.25 for selling. Euro's buying rate moves up to 301.50 and selling rate is 303.4 while British Pound rate is 355
  for buying, and 358.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 76.60 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.85.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.50 281.25
Euro EUR 301.50 303.4
UK Pound Sterling GBP 355 358.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.60 77.35
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.85 74.57
Australian Dollar AUD 184.75 186.55
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741 749
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206
China Yuan CNY 38.35 38.75
Danish Krone DKK 40.12 40.52
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.70 36.05
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.43
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.25 917.35
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.95 59.75
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.24 171.24
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.04 26.34
Omani Riyal OMR 722.87 730.89
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.39 77.09
Singapore Dollar SGD 73.85 74.57
Swedish Korona SEK 202.25 204.25
Swiss Franc CHF 26.5 26.8
Thai Bhat THB 309.15 311.65

Horoscope

09:59 PM | 28 Jun, 2024

IHC dismisses petition in Tyrian White case as intrusion into Imran Khan's affairs

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: