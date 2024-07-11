Search

Pakistani girls win 8 gold medals in powerlifting championship in South Africa

Web Desk
09:25 PM | 11 Jul, 2024
Two Pakistani girls win 8 gold medals in powerlifting championship in South Africa
Source: Facebook

The top official of the Prime Minister’s Youth Program praised two professional Pakistani female weightlifters for winning gold medals at a sports championship in South Africa, calling their dedication and achievements the “pride of the nation.”

The Pakistani sisters, Cybil and Veronica Sohail, competed in the 52- and 57-kilogram categories, each securing four gold medals in the squat, bench press, deadlift, and total categories.

Pakistan is actively promoting various sports among male and female athletes in a cricket-dominated environment. Female athletes in Pakistan face significant challenges due to societal norms and limited access to facilities, with sports like wrestling and weightlifting often not considered suitable for women due to cultural perceptions.

“Our daughters Cybil and Veronica Sohail are the pride of our nation,” Chairman of the Prime Minister’s Youth Program, Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan, said in a social media post. “These girls have proven their abilities on the global stage by winning gold medals.”

Mashhood noted that the Sohail sisters had also participated in the Punjab Youth Festival, adding that the Prime Minister’s Youth Program was committed to providing full support to such athletes.

“To engage the country’s youth in positive activities, we need to revive the sports fields,” he added. “Encouraging young Pakistani athletes will enable our country to win more gold medals.”

The two sisters went to South Africa to participate in the tournament with sponsorship from the Punjab Sports Board. Their third sibling, Twinkle Sohail, is scheduled to compete in another weightlifting category on July 13.
 

