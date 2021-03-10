Babar Azam slips to fourth spot in latest ICC T20I ranking
DUBAI – Pakistan’s all-format skipper Babar Azam slipped to fourth place from third spot in the latest ICC rankings for Twenty 20 International batsmen released on Wednesday.
The Pakistani batsman suffered decline in ranking after Australia’s skipper AARON Finch secured second position by overtaking Azam and India’s KL Rahul after getting 830 rating points. Earlier, second position was held by the Indian player.
⬆️ Aaron Finch climbs to No.2— ICC (@ICC) March 10, 2021
⬆️ Martin Guptill breaks into top 10
Gains for batsmen in the latest @MRFWorldwide ICC T20I Player Rankings after the #NZvAUS T20 series 👀
Full list: https://t.co/2ImN92Rkvr pic.twitter.com/k578Z47wzM
Finch managed to jump two place from fourth spot after he gave excellent batting performance in recent cricket series against New Zealand.
England batsman Dawid Malan is at first place with 915 rating points, according to ICC ranking.
