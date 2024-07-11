Wahab Riaz responds to removal from PCB selection committee

Former Pakistan cricket team selector Wahab Riaz responded to his dismissal from the seven-member selection committee, stating he had served the national team to the best of his abilities and wished to avoid any “blame games.”

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced Riaz's and former all-rounder Abdul Razzaq's removal from the selection committee following Pakistan’s poor performance in the recent T20 World Cup. Razzaq, who had been appointed to the selection committee for both the men’s and women’s teams just weeks prior, will no longer serve as a selector for the women’s team.

Their dismissal followed Pakistan's failure to advance to the second round of the T20 World Cup 2024 in the United States and West Indies. Pakistan's cricket fans were outraged after the team lost consecutive matches to the US and India, attributed to poor batting and fielding performances.

Local media reported that Pakistan’s coaches, in their recent reports to PCB management, blamed Riaz and Razzaq for consistently backing underperforming players. Reports also indicated that Razzaq and Riaz pressured other selectors to agree with their choices.

“There is a lot I can say but I don’t want to be part of the blame games,” Riaz wrote on social media platform X, sharing a detailed statement.

“I just want people to know that I have served the game I love with faith and sincerity and have given 100 percent for the betterment of Pakistan cricket,” he added.

Riaz emphasized that the seven-member selection committee made decisions collaboratively, reiterating that “everyone’s vote carried equal weight.”

“I am confident that the team plans the coaches have put together will ensure this team continues to grow into a dominant force as we move forward and I wish them the best of luck on that journey,” he said.

Separately, Razzaq took to X to reject claims that he pressured other committee members on various decisions.

“If all were given equal power, how can one vote overpower the other six in the selection committee?” he asked.

The seven-member committee, formed less than four months ago with Riaz demoted from chief selector, did not have a head. Each member had an equal vote, with PCB Chairman Naqvi stating the committee would make decisions by majority after debates and discussions.

The remaining five selection committee members are Mohammad Yousuf, Asad Shafiq, statistician Bilal Afzal, and the captains of the three cricket formats.

