Wahab Riaz responds to removal from PCB selection committee

Former Pakistan cricket team selector Wahab Riaz responded to his dismissal from the seven-member selection committee, stating he had served the national team to the best of his abilities and wished to avoid any “blame games.”
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced Riaz's and former all-rounder Abdul Razzaq's removal from the selection committee following Pakistan’s poor performance in the recent T20 World Cup. Razzaq, who had been appointed to the selection committee for both the men’s and women’s teams just weeks prior, will no longer serve as a selector for the women’s team.
Their dismissal followed Pakistan's failure to advance to the second round of the T20 World Cup 2024 in the United States and West Indies. Pakistan's cricket fans were outraged after the team lost consecutive matches to the US and India, attributed to poor batting and fielding performances.
Local media reported that Pakistan’s coaches, in their recent reports to PCB management, blamed Riaz and Razzaq for consistently backing underperforming players. Reports also indicated that Razzaq and Riaz pressured other selectors to agree with their choices.
“There is a lot I can say but I don’t want to be part of the blame games,” Riaz wrote on social media platform X, sharing a detailed statement.
“I just want people to know that I have served the game I love with faith and sincerity and have given 100 percent for the betterment of Pakistan cricket,” he added.
Riaz emphasized that the seven-member selection committee made decisions collaboratively, reiterating that “everyone’s vote carried equal weight.”
“I am confident that the team plans the coaches have put together will ensure this team continues to grow into a dominant force as we move forward and I wish them the best of luck on that journey,” he said.
Separately, Razzaq took to X to reject claims that he pressured other committee members on various decisions.
“If all were given equal power, how can one vote overpower the other six in the selection committee?” he asked.
The seven-member committee, formed less than four months ago with Riaz demoted from chief selector, did not have a head. Each member had an equal vote, with PCB Chairman Naqvi stating the committee would make decisions by majority after debates and discussions.
The remaining five selection committee members are Mohammad Yousuf, Asad Shafiq, statistician Bilal Afzal, and the captains of the three cricket formats.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 12, 2024 (Friday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279.50 for buying and 281.25 for selling. Euro's buying rate moves up to 301.50 and selling rate is 303.4 while British Pound rate is 355
for buying, and 358.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 76.60 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.85.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.50
|281.25
|Euro
|EUR
|301.50
|303.4
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355
|358.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.60
|77.35
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.85
|74.57
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.75
|186.55
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741
|749
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.35
|38.75
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.12
|40.52
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.70
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.25
|917.35
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.95
|59.75
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.24
|171.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|73.85
|74.57
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|202.25
|204.25
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|26.5
|26.8
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|309.15
|311.65
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.