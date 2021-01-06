New Zealand sweep test series against Pakistan with 2-0 win
Web Desk
09:22 AM | 6 Jan, 2021
New Zealand sweep test series against Pakistan with 2-0 win
Share

AUCKLAND – Kiwis thrashed Pakistan by an innings and 176 runs to win the second Test and complete the series sweep in Christchurch on Wednesday.

Green shirts resumed their second innings with a trail of 354 runs on day four with nine wickets in hand.

Although all bowled out for just 186 runs in the final session as there was no resistance in keeping the wickets.

Top-order batsman Azhar Ali and tailender Zafar Gohar joint top-scored with 37 each off 98 and 64 balls respectively.

For Blackcaps, Kyle Jamieson was once again the star performer with the ball in hand as he claimed figures of 6-48 in 20 overs. The right-armer, for his 11 wickets in the game, was named player of the match.

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson was named player of the series for scoring 388 runs in two matches at an average of 129.33.

With the latest defeat in the second and final test match, Pakistan ended the tour with four losses and just one win in five matches.

A 2-0 series sweep for Kiwis makes them the Number 1 Test side and gives them a chance of making the final of the World Test Championship at Lord's in June this year.

New Zealand beat Pakistan by 101 runs in first ... 10:57 AM | 30 Dec, 2020

MOUNT MAUNGANUI - New Zealand beat Pakistan by 101 runs in the first Test at Tauranga’s Mount Maunganui stadium ...

More From This Category
Machh Massacre: PM Imran to visit Hazara ...
11:18 AM | 6 Jan, 2021
Covid-19: Pakistan reports 2,118 new cases, 52 ...
10:03 AM | 6 Jan, 2021
PAKvNZ – Pakistan 8 for 1 at stumps on third ...
10:38 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
Britain enters full lockdown as COVID-19 cases ...
09:52 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
Pakistan approves procurement of COVID-19 vaccine
08:16 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
England’s Moeen Ali tests positive for Covid-19 ...
07:52 PM | 5 Jan, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Stars who dated in the past
11:38 PM | 5 Jan, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr