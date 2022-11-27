PAKvENG: England cricketers arrive in Islamabad for first test series in Pakistan in 17 years

ISLAMABAD – England's cricket team touched down in the federal capital Islamabad on Sunday on their first test series tour of a South Asian country in 17 years.

Local authorities welcome the team members in the capital; the official Twitter handle of PCB, and England Cricket also shared a clip of the team's arrival at the airport.

Ben Stokes-led squad arrived in Islamabad from Abu Dhabi where they trained ahead of the historic series.

England returned to the cricket-loving nation to play test series after visiting the country for the T20I series. The three-match series is part of the current World Test Championship period.

Welcome guys! Great to have you here.



It is going to be an exciting series #PAKvENG #UKSePK https://t.co/eQLyHnJIV7 — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) November 26, 2022

Squads

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain, wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Shan Masood, and Zahid Mehmood.

England : Ben Stokes (c), James Anderson, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ben Foakes, Will Jacks, Keaton Jennings, Jack Leach, Liam Livingstone, Jamie Overton, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Mark Wood, Rehan Ahmed.

Schedule

First Test, Rawalpindi, December 1-5

Second Test, Karachi, December 9-13

Third Test, Multan, December 17-21