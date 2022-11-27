PAKvENG: England cricketers arrive in Islamabad for first test series in Pakistan in 17 years
Web Desk
09:35 AM | 27 Nov, 2022
PAKvENG: England cricketers arrive in Islamabad for first test series in Pakistan in 17 years
Source: Screengrabs
Share

ISLAMABAD – England's cricket team touched down in the federal capital Islamabad on Sunday on their first test series tour of a South Asian country in 17 years.

Local authorities welcome the team members in the capital; the official Twitter handle of PCB, and England Cricket also shared a clip of the team's arrival at the airport.

Ben Stokes-led squad arrived in Islamabad from Abu Dhabi where they trained ahead of the historic series.

England returned to the cricket-loving nation to play test series after visiting the country for the T20I series. The three-match series is part of the current World Test Championship period.

Squads

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain, wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Shan Masood, and Zahid Mehmood.

England : Ben Stokes (c), James Anderson, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ben Foakes, Will Jacks, Keaton Jennings, Jack Leach, Liam Livingstone, Jamie Overton, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Mark Wood, Rehan Ahmed.

Schedule

First Test, Rawalpindi, December 1-5

Second Test, Karachi, December 9-13

Third Test, Multan, December 17-21

Sarfaraz Ahmed returns as Pakistan names ... 11:58 AM | 21 Nov, 2022

Former skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed was recalled in the 18-member Pakistan squad for the upcoming three-match home Test ...

More From This Category
Sheldon Cottrell’s deadly spell and Johnson ...
12:27 AM | 27 Nov, 2022
Aibak Polo Cup: Finals tomorrow
11:59 PM | 26 Nov, 2022
6th Sheheryar Malik Memorial Pakistan Open Tennis ...
11:40 PM | 26 Nov, 2022
Punjab governor inaugurates 67th National Track ...
09:50 PM | 26 Nov, 2022
Alex Hales and Chris Lynn lift Team Abu Dhabi ...
07:49 PM | 26 Nov, 2022
Eoin Morgan and Azam Khan steer New York Strikers ...
07:30 PM | 26 Nov, 2022

Famous People
Profile: General Syed Asim Munir
11:51 AM | 24 Nov, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Shaan Shahid’s 'Zarrar' premiered at star-studded event in Lahore
10:16 PM | 26 Nov, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr