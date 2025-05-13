Mike Hesson; All you need to know about Pakistan New Coach

LAHORE – Pakistan Cricket Board has roped in Mike Hesson as White-Ball coach as Men in Green struggle in recent times. Hesson will take up the new role from 26 May 2025 as the highly regarded coach with extensive international experience aims to revive the confidence in coming games.

Hesson, who previously served as head coach for New Zealand and Kenya, is also the current head coach of Islamabad United, the defending champions of the HBL Pakistan Super League. His proven track record of developing competitive teams is seen as a major asset for Pakistan’s white-ball cricket.

Mohsin Naqvi, Chairman of the PCB, welcomed Hesson’s appointment, saying, “We are delighted to announce Mike Hesson as the white-ball head coach for the Pakistan men’s cricket team. His vast international coaching experience and impressive record of building strong teams will be invaluable as we look to strengthen Pakistan’s performance in white-ball cricket. We are excited to have him on board and look forward to his leadership.”

Hesson is well-known for his successful tenure with the New Zealand national team, where he guided them to the 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup final, and his influence in making New Zealand one of the leading teams in international cricket.

Mike Hesson – Profile