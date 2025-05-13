Dassault shares dip 9pc, Chengdu sees gains as Pakistan downs Indian Rafales in aerial showdown

ISLAMABAD – Shares of French aerospace company Dassault Aviation, and maker of Rafale fighter jet, suffered decline after Pakistan Air Force (PAF) successfully downed multiple Indian Air Force (IAF) jets, including three Rafales, during a recent aerial conflict.

The stock dropped over 9pc this week, extending its weekly loss amid growing concerns about performance of Rafale jets in live combat scenarios. The sharp decline came as news broke of Pakistan’s successful aerial operation, where the PAF reportedly used JF-17 Block 3 and Chinese-made J-10C fighters to intercept and shoot down Indian aircraft.

On the other hand, AVIC Chengdu shares skyrocketed over 61pc amid Defense Sector Momentum. AVIC Chengdu Aircraft Co. Ltd, the state-backed Chinese aerospace manufacturer known for producing J-10C and JF-17 fighter jets, witnessed dramatic surge in stock price, soaring by 61.65% over the past five days.

Dassault vs Chengdu Stocks

The sharp rise comes amid growing global attention to China’s military aviation sector, particularly following reports of the Pakistan Air Force’s successful use of J-10C and JF-17 Block 3 jets in recent aerial engagements.

According to Pakistani military officials, the confrontation occurred during a heightened period of tension near the Line of Control (LoC). Pakistan claims its air force launched a precise and coordinated response, intercepting multiple Indian aircraft that had allegedly crossed into its airspace. Among the aircraft shot down were three Rafales, previously seen as a symbol of India’s technological edge in air warfare.

Air Vice Marshal Aurangzebn said Pakistan used combination of modern radar systems, electronic jamming, and air-to-air missiles from its JF-17 and J-10C jets to engage the intruding aircraft.

The reported downing of Rafales has had immediate financial repercussions for Dassault Aviation. Analysts suggest that investor confidence has been shaken not just by the loss itself, but by the optics of a high-profile setback against more cost-effective fighter platforms like the JF-17 and J-10C.