Kp Grants Two Year Exemption On Mountaineering Tax

PESHAWAR – The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has announced two-year exemption on mountaineering tax.

The Director General of the Tourism Authority stated that mountaineering tax on peaks in the Hindu Kush range has been waived. The year 2025 has been declared as the “Year of Tirich Mir” to mark 75 years since its first summit.

The department said the exemption will be in effect from 2025 to 2026.

He further added that this initiative by the government will help promote mountaineering and tourism in the region.

Mountaineering tax in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is a government-imposed fee that climbers must pay to access and summit specific mountain peaks within the province, particularly those in the Hindu Kush, Karakoram, and Himalayan ranges.

The tax is meant to regulate climbing activities, support infrastructure development, ensure environmental protection, and contribute to local community welfare. It is typically paid by both local and international expedition teams and varies depending on the height and prominence of the peak.

Revenue from this tax is used to maintain safety measures, provide rescue services, and promote sustainable tourism in the region.