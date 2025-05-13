Saudi Arabia announces major relief for domestic workers with irregular legal status

RIYADH – The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (HRSD) has announced a new six-month grace period to allow domestic workers with irregular legal status, including those reported as absent and who remain in the Kingdom, to regularize their status without facing any penalties.

The initiative has been taken as part of its ongoing program of reforms in the Saudi labor market.

This change has come into effect from 11 May 2025. The grace period enables both workers and employers to complete the status correction process in a streamlined procedure through the Musaned platform.

The initiative does not apply to cases that arise after the announcement date.

“This step is part of HRSD’s broader efforts to enhance fairness, safety, and opportunity in the Saudi labor market and reinforces the Kingdom’s commitment to labor reforms and fair employment practices in line with international standards,” read the official statement.