Pakistani political leaders condemn Israeli air strikes on Palestinians as death toll rises to 313

Pakistani political leaders on Sunday strongly condemned Israel's 'disproportionate reaction' to Saturday's surprise attacks by Hamas, which has been fighting against the Israeli occupation of Palestine for a long time.
President Dr Arif Alvi said progress towards peace cannot be materialized without condemnation of usurpation and brutalization of Palestinian rights and people by Israel.
In a tweet on the social media platform X, Alvi said continuous annexation of land, illegal settlements, disproportionate reactions and killings diminish the hope for peace. He said that time has come to move forward in line with UN resolutions. He said the international community can play a big role today in world peace.
Former president Asif Ali Zardari and former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif too reacted to the ongoing tensions between Palestine and Israel.
In a statement issued here, former president Asif Zardari sympathised with the Palestinians, saying the sympathies and prayers of the people of Pakistan were with them. The PPP co-chairman added that Palestinian people had been facing atrocities for a long time.
Former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif said that Hamas attacks on Israel were a reaction to Israeli actions on Al-Aqsa Mosque and other holy places.
In a statement issued here, the PML-N president called for immediate resolution of the territorial conflict, observing that Israel was depriving the Palestinians of their right to self-determination. He said it was imperative to end Israeli atrocities against the Palestinians and its illegal occupation.
At least 313 Palestinians have so far been killed in air strikes by Israel in Gaza, according to Palestine’s health ministry, taking the death toll past 550. The ministry said that nearly more than 2,000 have been wounded in the escalation of conflict between Israel and Palestine.
Earlier, Hamas gunmen carried out a deadly rampage in Israeli towns on Saturday, killing at least 250 Israelis in the deadliest day of violence in Israel for 50 years.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 8, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.4
|282.4
|Euro
|EUR
|297
|300
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|346.5
|350
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.8
|77.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.3
|75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|178.2
|180
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|757.11
|765.11
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|210
|212
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.1
|39.5
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.69
|40.09
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.35
|36.7
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.46
|3.57
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.55
|1.62
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|920.53
|929.53
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.27
|61.87
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|166.61
|168.61
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.92
|27.22
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|739.41
|747.41
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|79.03
|79.73
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.34
|26.64
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|311.36
|313.86
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.79
|7.94
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs195,600 on Sunday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 167,700.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,260
|Karachi
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,260
|Islamabad
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,260
|Peshawar
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,260
|Quetta
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,260
|Sialkot
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,260
|Attock
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,260
|Gujranwala
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,260
|Jehlum
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,260
|Multan
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,260
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,260
|Gujrat
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,260
|Nawabshah
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,260
|Chakwal
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,260
|Hyderabad
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,260
|Nowshehra
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,260
|Sargodha
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,260
|Faisalabad
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,260
|Mirpur
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,260
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.