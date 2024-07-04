UK votes today: Labour Party eyes victory over conservatives long reign

United Kingdom's general elections are in the limelight across world as over 46 million voters are set to cast their vote today. The polling stations will be open between 07:00-22:00 UK time, where people will vote to elect 650 members of Parliament to the House of Commons.

Keir Starmer-led Labour Party is in a strong position to end 14 years of opposition and win office of 10 Downing Street.

The polls were unexpectedly announced by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in late May amid political scandals. Voters will use the first-past-the-post system to elect lawmakers across 650 constituencies.

Voting results will come out on July 5 if a majority government forms or if coalition talks will be necessary in a potentially hung parliament.

Labour Party is expected to achieve landslide victory in closely watched polls, potentially reversing their fortunes. Polls indicate they are likely to win more seats than in Tony Blair's 1997 landslide.

It will not be an easy ride for Britain's new PM who will face major economic and social challenges amidst deeply divided political environment.

Key issue in UK is immigration policy, with Labour promising to end the controversial Rwanda deportation scheme. Social issues like support for Palestine and the right to protest are also prominent in the campaign, reflecting diverse voter concerns.

The 2024 polls will reshape UK politics, influencing economic policies, immigration reforms, and international relations under the new government.



