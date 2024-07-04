Azerbaijan introduces visa-free policy for China but for limited duration

BAKU - Chinese citizens are being given enhanced mobility opportunities by multiple countries across the world, with Azerbaijan the latest one to ease travel for the citizens.

Azerbaijan has announced a new one-year unilateral visa exemption for Chinese citizens, according to a joint statement.

The move is intended to boost tourism in Azerbaijan and strengthen its economic, cultural, and interpersonal connections with China.

“The Parties express their readiness to strengthen cooperation in the field of tourism and promote the overall development of tourism. China welcomes Azerbaijan’s participation in the annual China International Tourism Fair and other tourism exhibitions, as well as the decision of Azerbaijan to unilaterally apply a visa-free regime for a period of one year for Chinese citizens to develop tourism, as well as the further expansion of economic, humanitarian and cultural ties. The Parties will continue to facilitate mutual travel of citizens,” stated the declaration adopted on Wednesday.

It is to be highlighted that countries across the world, especially the ones known for welcoming tourists, are opening up to the outside world to make up for the loss incurred during the COVID-19-triggered social distancing protocols.

Although the facility extended by Azerbaijan is unilateral, the authorities in China have also been inking visa-free agreements with multiple countries. Recently, the country allowed citizens from Australia, New Zealand, and Poland to visit China without the need for a visa. Beijing has also signed a visa-free agreement with Thailand permanently from March this year.