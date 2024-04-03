How to apply for online Umrah visa 2024

Embarking on your Umrah pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia has become more convenient with the option to apply for your Umrah visa online, eliminating the need for a travel agent. Here's a straightforward guide to assist you through the process seamlessly.

Applying for Umrah Visa via MOFA website:

Visit the official website for Umrah visa applications: Mofa Visa Portal.

Click on the "Services for visitors" button on the homepage.

Under the services section, locate and click on the "Haj and Umrah eVisa Application Form" and then click "Apply."

Begin your application by selecting "Submit a new application."

Fill in all the required information accurately and create a new account if prompted. Once done, proceed to register your application.

Review your application and then click "Submit application" to send it to the embassy for processing.

Applying for Umrah Visa through Nusuk App:

Download and install the Nusuk app from your respective app store.

Create an account within the app using your personal details.

Navigate to the Umrah visa section and start your application process.

Choose your preferred Umrah package from the options provided.

Enter your personal information accurately, including passport details.

Select your desired pilgrimage dates and time slot for Umrah.

Review and agree to the terms and conditions stated by the Saudi authorities.

Double-check all the details in your application for accuracy.

Finally, submit your Umrah visa application through the Nusuk app.

Following these steps enables you to efficiently apply for your Umrah visa online without the need for a travel agent, making your journey to the holy cities of Mecca and Madina smoother and more accessible.

For pilgrims undertaking this sacred journey, obtaining the Umrah visa through these streamlined online processes ensures convenience and efficiency, allowing you to focus on the spiritual significance of your pilgrimage experience.