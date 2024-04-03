Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck buy Isha Ambani's Los Angeles mansion 

Famous Hollywood couple Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck has bought a lavish mansion in Los Angeles.

According to Indian media sources, this luxury mansion was previously owned by Indian business icon Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani, and the Hollywood stars purchased it in June last year.

Spread across 38,000 square feet, the mansion features 12 bedrooms, a gym, 24 bathrooms, an indoor basketball court, salon, 155-foot long infinity pool, an outdoor kitchen, multiple lounges, and a tennis court as well.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have purchased this palatial home for $61 million or the equivalent of 500 crore Indian rupees.