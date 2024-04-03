WhatsApp restored after disruption in Pakistan

WhatsApp, owned by Meta, experienced a significant outage on Wednesday, disrupting its services for users in Pakistan and around the world. However, the services have since been restored.

According to outage tracker Downdetector, the widely-used app has gone offline, with #WhatsApp emerging as the top trend on Twitter in Pakistan as users discuss the outage.

WhatsApp down in Pakistan

Numerous social media users have reported issues with sending texts, encountering difficulties as the app continuously shows a connecting status.