Search

x
Join our whatsapp channel for News Updates
WhatsApp Channel
Technology

WhatsApp restored after disruption in Pakistan

Web Desk
11:34 PM | 3 Apr, 2024
WhatsApp restored after disruption in Pakistan

WhatsApp, owned by Meta, experienced a significant outage on Wednesday, disrupting its services for users in Pakistan and around the world. However, the services have since been restored.

WhatsApp, the popular instant messaging platform, faced a service disruption in Pakistan and various parts of the world.

According to outage tracker Downdetector, the widely-used app has gone offline, with #WhatsApp emerging as the top trend on Twitter in Pakistan as users discuss the outage.

WhatsApp down in Pakistan

Numerous social media users have reported issues with sending texts, encountering difficulties as the app continuously shows a connecting status.

How much money Meta lose amid Facebook, and Instagram global outage?

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Technology

09:52 PM | 4 Apr, 2024

12-year-old boy commits suicide in Lahore after mother refuses to ...

11:34 PM | 3 Apr, 2024

WhatsApp restored after disruption in Pakistan

03:50 PM | 3 Apr, 2024

ZTE expands its horizons in Pakistan with its budget-friendly Blade ...

08:35 PM | 2 Apr, 2024

Zindigi, Zong collaborate to elevate digital financial services in ...

11:35 AM | 2 Apr, 2024

OPPO Reno11 5G now available nationwide: redefining mobile ...

08:48 PM | 28 Mar, 2024

Onic, Careem sign MoU to forge a strategic alliance 

Advertisement

Latest

10:26 PM | 4 Apr, 2024

Trader Friendly Scheme 2024: What's the last date to register?

Gold & Silver

02:47 PM | 4 Apr, 2024

Gold extends gains in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

PKR exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 4 April 2024 Forex Rates

Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar in open market on April 4, 2024.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market on Thursday, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.1 for buying and 281.25 for selling.

Euro was quoted at 302 for buying and 305 for selling while British Pound hovers around 353 for buying, and 357 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.45 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw drop, with new rates at 73.3.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 4 April 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.1 281.9
Euro EUR 302 305
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353 357
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.4 76.15
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.3 74.05
Australian Dollar AUD 182.7 184.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 738.89 746.89
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206.2
China Yuan CNY 38.5 38.9
Danish Krone DKK 40.06 40.46
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.57 35.92
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903 912
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.92 59.52
New Zealand Dollar NZD 167.02 169.02
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.38 25.68
Omani Riyal OMR 721.71 729.71
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.48 77.18
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 208
Swedish Korona SEK 25.72 26.02
Swiss Franc CHF 308.43 310.93
Thai Bhat THB 7.61 7.76

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: