WhatsApp restored after disruption in Pakistan

WhatsApp, owned by Meta, experienced a significant outage on Wednesday, disrupting its services for users in Pakistan and around the world. However, the services have since been restored.
According to outage tracker Downdetector, the widely-used app has gone offline, with #WhatsApp emerging as the top trend on Twitter in Pakistan as users discuss the outage.
Numerous social media users have reported issues with sending texts, encountering difficulties as the app continuously shows a connecting status.
Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar in open market on April 4, 2024.
In the open market on Thursday, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.1 for buying and 281.25 for selling.
Euro was quoted at 302 for buying and 305 for selling while British Pound hovers around 353 for buying, and 357 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.45 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw drop, with new rates at 73.3.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.1
|281.9
|Euro
|EUR
|302
|305
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.4
|76.15
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|738.89
|746.89
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.5
|38.9
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.06
|40.46
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.57
|35.92
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903
|912
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.92
|59.52
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|167.02
|169.02
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.38
|25.68
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|721.71
|729.71
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.48
|77.18
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.72
|26.02
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|308.43
|310.93
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.61
|7.76
