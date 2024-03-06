How much money Meta lose amid Facebook, and Instagram global outage?

Millions of social media users were in frenzy on Tuesday when Meta platforms Facebook, Messenger and Instagram were inaccessible amid an outage that lasted over one hour, and the interruption of service cost hundred-million-dollar to the social media giant.

The issue was reported after 8:20 in Pakistan and was resolved for many users after one hour.

A financial expert of New York’s brokerage firm, told British daily that Meta lost over $100 million in revenue on Tuesday due to the bug that caused global outage.

As tens of thousands reported problems including getting logged out, Meta’s share price also plunged by 1.6 percent.

Zuckerberg's company primarily raked in revenue from advertisement shown to social media users, and the recent glitch that caused the platforms to go down took big chunk of daily earnings.

Besides the financial blow, speculations rife about the cause, with some suggesting a cyberattack due to the timing coinciding with Super Tuesday - as voters in over dozen US states chose their presidential candidate.