Facebook, Instagram, Messenger are back online!

All Meta-owned social media sites Facebook, Instagram, Messenger and WhatsApp were back online after being hit by over an hour-long outage worldwide on Tuesday.

The spokesperson for the tech giant confirmed the restoration of social sites with an apology for users' "inconvenience".

"Earlier today, a technical issue caused people to have difficulty accessing some of our services. We resolved the issue as quickly as possible for everyone who was impacted, and we apologize for any inconvenience," the spox stated.

Hundreds of thousands of users across the globe reported inaccessibility and suspension of the Meta-owned social media platforms.

The disruptions started around 8pm (PST), with many users saying on rival social media platform X they had been booted out of Facebook and Instagram and were unable to log in.

There were more than 300,000 reports of outages for Facebook and 40,000 reports for Instagram on tracking website Downdetector.com.