PM Shehbaz Sharif leaves for Geneva to attend climate moot 

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday left for Geneva to attend International Conference on Resilient Pakistan which is aimed at marshalling support to rebuild the country after devastating floods.

Taking to Twitter, the prime minister said that he will take the opportunity to present the case of flood victims before the world and throw light on steps the government has taken for relief and rehabilitation.

“We will place a comprehensive post-disaster framework plan for recovery, rehabilitation and reconstruction with resilience before development partners and friendly countries. Bridging the funding gap is key to restoring critical infrastructure, rebuilding lives and livelihoods and reviving the economy,” the premier wrote.

Leaving for Geneva today to co-host International Conference on Resilient Pakistan along with UN Secretary General. Will take the opportunity to present the case of flood victims before the world. I will also throw light on steps my govt has taken for relief & rehabilitation. 1/3 — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) January 8, 2023

Pakistan and the United Nations are holding a major conference in Geneva on Monday that will help mobilise international support to help Pakistan’s people and government recover more effectively from the devastation caused by recent floods.

Humanity is at an inflection point in world history. Our actions today will shape the resilient future for our succeeding generations. Millions of Pakistanis affected by unprecedented devastation look for compassion & solidarity to build back better. 3/3 — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) January 8, 2023

Record monsoon rains and melting glaciers last September displaced some 8 million people and killed at least 1,700 in a catastrophe blamed on climate change.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who visited Pakistan in September, had described the destruction in the country as “climate carnage”.

“This is a pivotal moment for the global community to stand with Pakistan and to commit to a resilient and inclusive recovery from these devastating floods,” said Knut Ostby, United Nations’ Development Programme’s Pakistan Representative.

Pakistan’s ambassador to the UN in Geneva, Khalil Hashmi, said Islamabad was willing to pay for about half of the bill but hoped for support from donors for the rest

An International Monetary Fund (IMF) delegation will meet Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on the sidelines of the conference.