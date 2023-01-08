Search

IMF clears the air about Shehbaz-Georgieva call after ‘misleading’ handout released by PM office

rejects govt’s claim of visit in 2-3 days for ninth review

Web Desk 10:22 AM | 8 Jan, 2023
ISLAMABAD – International Monetary Fund resident representative clarified that the telephonic conversation between Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva was held at the latter’s request.

The global lender issued a clarification, saying the call took place in light of a request made by the Pakistani premier to exchange views on the International Conference on resilient Pakistan, which is scheduled to be held tomorrow January 9.

IMF resident representative Esther Perez responded in wake of an official handout released by the Prime Minister’s Office that reads ‘IMF chief called PM Shehbaz on the phone’.

Reports in local media claimed that the premier himself claimed had Georgieva contacted him during an inauguration ceremony.

IMF officials further clarified that the fund’s delegation will meet the country’s finance chief Ishaq Dar on the sidelines of the Geneva moot to discuss outstanding issues and the path forward, saying nothing there to discuss the visit of IMF officials visit to Pakistan in 2-3 days.

IMF links revival of Pakistan’s stalled loan programme with completion of all conditions in three weeks

The contrasting statements further flickered mistrust between the two sides as the ties between Islamabad and Washington-based lender are already marred by previous moves.

