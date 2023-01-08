Another spell of rain to hit parts of Pakistan from today

LAHORE – Moderate rains are forecast for parts of the country including Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Pothohar region, and Kashmir from today.

Pakistan Meteorological Department said a new weather system has entered the country which will unleash its fury mainly in south and north western regions.

Thick fog is likely to prevail in plain areas of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and upper Sindh.

Met Office also predicted drizzle with snow in Srinagar, Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian, and Baramula, and cold and dry with fog in Jammu.

Meanwhile, cold and cloudy weather is expected in other parts of the country during the next twelve hours.

Last month, the first spell of winter rains hit several parts of Punjab, and improved visibility in the harsh weather conditions, however, the situation turned grim days after intermittent showers.