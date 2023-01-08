PM Shehbaz requests participation from Kuwait at UN moot on Pakistan floods

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday spoke to his Kuwaiti counterpart Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to request participation from Middle Eastern country for the Geneva conference.
A statement issued by the PM office said the premier held a telephone conversation with Kuwait’s Prime Minister about the International Conference on Climate Resilient Pakistan.
During the call, Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad expressed firm support for the initiatives to strengthen the climate resilience of flood-hit country.
It said PM Shehbaz also reaffirmed Pakistan's importance to its relationship with Kuwait and reiterated the desire to further expand bilateral ties. The premier underscored the resolve to forge deeper economic engagement between the two sides in trade, investment, labour, and other key sectors.
PM Shehbaz Sharif held a telephonic call with PM of the State of Kuwait, His Highness Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah— Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) January 7, 2023
Both leaders agreed to remain in close contact & take forward the process of consolidation & further expansion of Pakistan-Kuwait relations pic.twitter.com/0mIUZNibsH
PM further commended his Kuwaiti counterpart for measures taken for the recruitment of Pakistani manpower in the fields of Health, Security, and Infrastructure.
The two sides also agreed to maintain close contact and work together on all issues of mutual interest.
PM Shehbaz dialed several gulf leaders and friendly nations as he will co-chair the conference in Geneva which aims to garner humanitarian aid for the South Asian country after massive floods.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 08, 2022 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|234.15
|236.65
|Euro
|EUR
|264.5
|267
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|301
|304
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|69
|69.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|66.7
|67.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|162
|163.25
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|604
|608.5
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|172
|173.35
|China Yuan
|CNY
|32.41
|32.66
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|32.17
|32.52
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|29.04
|29.39
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.72
|2.80
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.4
|2.44
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|739.7
|744.7
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|50.95
|51.4
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|144
|145.2
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|590
|594.5
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|62.26
|62.76
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|168.46
|169.76
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|241.85
|243.6
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.59
|6.69
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs184,200 on Sunday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs157,920. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 144,700 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 168,200.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
|Karachi
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
|Islamabad
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
|Peshawar
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
|Quetta
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
|Sialkot
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
|Attock
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
|Gujranwala
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
|Jehlum
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
|Multan
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
|Gujrat
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
|Nawabshah
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
|Chakwal
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
|Hyderabad
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
|Nowshehra
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
|Sargodha
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
|Faisalabad
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
|Mirpur
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
