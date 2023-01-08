PM Shehbaz requests participation from Kuwait at UN moot on Pakistan floods

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday spoke to his Kuwaiti counterpart Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to request participation from Middle Eastern country for the Geneva conference.

A statement issued by the PM office said the premier held a telephone conversation with Kuwait’s Prime Minister about the International Conference on Climate Resilient Pakistan.

During the call, Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad expressed firm support for the initiatives to strengthen the climate resilience of flood-hit country.

It said PM Shehbaz also reaffirmed Pakistan's importance to its relationship with Kuwait and reiterated the desire to further expand bilateral ties. The premier underscored the resolve to forge deeper economic engagement between the two sides in trade, investment, labour, and other key sectors.

Both leaders agreed to remain in close contact & take forward the process of consolidation & further expansion of Pakistan-Kuwait relations pic.twitter.com/0mIUZNibsH — Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) January 7, 2023

PM further commended his Kuwaiti counterpart for measures taken for the recruitment of Pakistani manpower in the fields of Health, Security, and Infrastructure.

The two sides also agreed to maintain close contact and work together on all issues of mutual interest.

PM Shehbaz dialed several gulf leaders and friendly nations as he will co-chair the conference in Geneva which aims to garner humanitarian aid for the South Asian country after massive floods.