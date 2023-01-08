Search

Pakistan

PM Shehbaz requests participation from Kuwait at UN moot on Pakistan floods

8 Jan, 2023
PM Shehbaz requests participation from Kuwait at UN moot on Pakistan floods
Source: Government of Pakistan (Twitter)

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday spoke to his Kuwaiti counterpart Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to request participation from Middle Eastern country for the Geneva conference.

A statement issued by the PM office said the premier held a telephone conversation with Kuwait’s Prime Minister about the International Conference on Climate Resilient Pakistan.

During the call, Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad expressed firm support for the initiatives to strengthen the climate resilience of flood-hit country.

It said PM Shehbaz also reaffirmed Pakistan's importance to its relationship with Kuwait and reiterated the desire to further expand bilateral ties. The premier underscored the resolve to forge deeper economic engagement between the two sides in trade, investment, labour, and other key sectors.

PM further commended his Kuwaiti counterpart for measures taken for the recruitment of Pakistani manpower in the fields of Health, Security, and Infrastructure.

The two sides also agreed to maintain close contact and work together on all issues of mutual interest.

Climate moot: PM embarks on Geneva visit on Jan 9 to draw global attention to flood devastation

PM Shehbaz dialed several gulf leaders and friendly nations as he will co-chair the conference in Geneva which aims to garner humanitarian aid for the South Asian country after massive floods.

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 08, 2022 (Sunday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 234.15 236.65
Euro EUR 264.5 267
UK Pound Sterling GBP 301 304
U.A.E Dirham AED 69 69.6
Saudi Riyal SAR 66.7 67.3
Australian Dollar AUD 162 163.25
Bahrain Dinar BHD 604 608.5
Canadian Dollar CAD 172 173.35
China Yuan CNY 32.41 32.66
Danish Krone DKK 32.17 32.52
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 29.04 29.39
Indian Rupee INR 2.72 2.80
Japanese Yen JPY 2.4 2.44
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 739.7 744.7
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 50.95 51.4
New Zealand Dollar NZD 144 145.2
Norwegians Krone NOK 22.43 22.73
Omani Riyal OMR 590 594.5
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 62.26 62.76
Singapore Dollar SGD 168.46 169.76
Swedish Korona SEK 21.78 22.08
Swiss Franc CHF 241.85 243.6
Thai Bhat THB 6.59 6.69

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs184,200 on Sunday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs157,920. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 144,700 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 168,200.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 184,200 PKR 2,080
Karachi PKR 184,200 PKR 2,080
Islamabad PKR 184,200 PKR 2,080
Peshawar PKR 184,200 PKR 2,080
Quetta PKR 184,200 PKR 2,080
Sialkot PKR 184,200 PKR 2,080
Attock PKR 184,200 PKR 2,080
Gujranwala PKR 184,200 PKR 2,080
Jehlum PKR 184,200 PKR 2,080
Multan PKR 184,200 PKR 2,080
Bahawalpur PKR 184,200 PKR 2,080
Gujrat PKR 184,200 PKR 2,080
Nawabshah PKR 184,200 PKR 2,080
Chakwal PKR 184,200 PKR 2,080
Hyderabad PKR 184,200 PKR 2,080
Nowshehra PKR 184,200 PKR 2,080
Sargodha PKR 184,200 PKR 2,080
Faisalabad PKR 184,200 PKR 2,080
Mirpur PKR 184,200 PKR 2,080

