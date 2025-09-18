BISE Faisalabad Inter Part-2 Class 12 Gazette 2025 Download PDF

FAISALABAD – The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Faisalabad has officially published the Inter Part II (Class 12) Result Gazette 2025, providing a comprehensive record of students’ performance in this year’s HSSC Part II examinations.

BISE Faisalabad Inter Gazette 2025

The gazette contains detailed information for every student, including marks, grades, and overall results. Schools and educational institutions often use it to prepare merit lists and assess academic trends.

Students and educators can download the official gazette from the BISE Faisalabad website to access full results.

Check BISE Faisalabad HSSC Part II Results 2025

Online: Visit www.bisefsd.edu.pk, go to the results section, select “HSSC Part II Annual 2025,” enter your roll number, and click “View Result.”

SMS: To get your result instantly on your phone, send your roll number to 800240. The board will reply with your marks within minutes.

Students are encouraged to check their results promptly and celebrate this important milestone in their academic journey.