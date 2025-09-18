Bise Lahore Inter Part Ii Class 12 Gazette 2025 Download Pdf

LAHORE – Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore has officially published the Inter Part II (Class 12) Result Gazette 2025, providing a detailed record of student performance in this year’s examinations.

BISE Lahore Inter Gazette 2025

The gazette includes information for each student, such as marks, grades, and overall results. Educational institutions use it to compile merit lists and analyze academic trends among students.

Students and educators can download the official gazette from the BISE Lahore website to access complete results.

Check BISE Lahore Inter Result 2025

Online: Visit the official BISE Lahore website www.biselahore.com, go to the results section, select “HSSC Part II Annual 2025,” enter your roll number, and click “View Result.”

SMS: To receive results instantly on your phone, send your roll number to 800291. The board will reply with your marks within minutes.

This announcement marks an important milestone for students completing their intermediate education. Strong results can open doors to top universities, scholarships, and future career opportunities.