BISE Gujranwala Inter Part-II Class 12 Gazette 2025 Download PDF

By News Desk
10:46 am | Sep 18, 2025
GUJRANWALA – The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Gujranwala has officially published Inter Part 2 Class 12 Result Gazette 2025, providing a comprehensive record of student performance in this year’s SSC Part I examinations.

The gazette contains detailed information for every student, including marks, grades, and overall statistics. Schools and educational institutions often use it to prepare merit lists and analyze academic performance trends.

Students and educators can download the official gazette from the BISE Gujranwala website to access detailed results.

