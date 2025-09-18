BISE Lahore Inter Part 2 Result 2025 – Check Class 12 Results Here

LAHORE – Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore declared Inter Part 2 Class 12 first annual examination results for 2025 today. Lahore board oversees education in Lahore and the surrounding areas, with thousands of students appearing in the intermediate examinations each year.
Check BISE Lahore Inter Part 2 Results
Students can check their results at BISE Lahore Official Website or get them via SMS by sending their roll number to 800291.
Inter Results SMS Codes
|Board
|SMS Code
|Gujranwala
|800299
|Rawalpindi
|800296
|Multan
|800293
|Sahiwal
|800292
|Faisalabad
|800240
|Sargodha
|800290
|D.G. Khan
|800295
|Bahawalpur
|800298
Inter part 2 Results are also available by sending the roll number to the designated SMS code
BISE Lahore Gazette 2025
The full gazette will be shared soon after the announcement of results, stay updated with Daily Pakistan.
BISE Lahore Class 12 Toppers 2025
|Category
|Position
|Student Name
|College
|Marks
|Overall
|1st
|Khadija Tahira
|KIPS College Sheikhupura
|1159
|2nd
|Maliha Khan
|Government Kinnaird College
|1157
|3rd (tie)
|Harem Irfan
|Punjab College for Girls, Kasur
|1156
|3rd (tie)
|Muhammad Tanveer
|KIPS College Sheikhupura
|1156
|3rd (tie)
|Muhammad Shaban
|Punjab College of Science, Ferozepur Road
|1156
|General Science (Boys)
|1st
|Muhammad Usman
|–
|1136
|2nd (tie)
|Subhan Zahoor
|–
|1134
|2nd (tie)
|Haji Abdullah
|–
|1134
|3rd (tie)
|Muhammad Ibrahim
|–
|1130
|3rd (tie)
|Abdullah
|–
|1130
|General Science (Girls)
|1st
|Hadia Yousaf
|–
|1136
|2nd (tie)
|Iman Fatima
|–
|1133
|2nd (tie)
|Afnel Aftab
|–
|1133
|3rd
|Ayesha Owais
|–
|1130
|Arts (Boys)
|1st
|Zaryan Ahmad
|–
|1110
|2nd
|Muhammad Ahmad
|–
|1084
|3rd
|Muhammad Khazma
|–
|1060
|Arts (Girls)
|1st
|Hania Sattar
|–
|1098
|2nd
|Ayesha Rasheed
|–
|1090
|3rd
|Ayesha Basheer
|–
|1084
BISE Lahore Paper Rechecking
Students dissatisfied with their results may apply for rechecking or re-evaluation within 15 days of the announcement.
DG Khan Intermediate Part 2 Results 2025 (Check Results here)