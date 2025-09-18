Latest

Pakistan

BISE Lahore Inter Part 2 Result 2025 – Check Class 12 Results Here

By News Desk
8:57 am | Sep 18, 2025
Bise Lahore Inter Part 2 Result 2025 Check Class 12 Results Here

LAHORE – Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore declared Inter Part 2 Class 12 first annual examination results for 2025 today. Lahore board oversees education in Lahore and the surrounding areas, with thousands of students appearing in the intermediate examinations each year.

Check BISE Lahore Inter Part 2 Results 

Students can check their results at BISE Lahore Official Website or get them via SMS by sending their roll number to 800291.

Inter Results SMS Codes

Board SMS Code
Gujranwala 800299
Rawalpindi 800296
Multan 800293
Sahiwal 800292
Faisalabad 800240
Sargodha 800290
D.G. Khan 800295
Bahawalpur 800298

Inter part 2 Results are also available by sending the roll number to the designated SMS code

BISE Lahore Gazette 2025

The full gazette will be shared soon after the announcement of results, stay updated with Daily Pakistan.

BISE Lahore Class 12 Toppers 2025

Category Position Student Name College Marks
Overall 1st Khadija Tahira KIPS College Sheikhupura 1159
2nd Maliha Khan Government Kinnaird College 1157
3rd (tie) Harem Irfan Punjab College for Girls, Kasur 1156
3rd (tie) Muhammad Tanveer KIPS College Sheikhupura 1156
3rd (tie) Muhammad Shaban Punjab College of Science, Ferozepur Road 1156
General Science (Boys) 1st Muhammad Usman 1136
2nd (tie) Subhan Zahoor 1134
2nd (tie) Haji Abdullah 1134
3rd (tie) Muhammad Ibrahim 1130
3rd (tie) Abdullah 1130
General Science (Girls) 1st Hadia Yousaf 1136
2nd (tie) Iman Fatima 1133
2nd (tie) Afnel Aftab 1133
3rd Ayesha Owais 1130
Arts (Boys) 1st Zaryan Ahmad 1110
2nd Muhammad Ahmad 1084
3rd Muhammad Khazma 1060
Arts (Girls) 1st Hania Sattar 1098
2nd Ayesha Rasheed 1090
3rd Ayesha Basheer 1084

BISE Lahore Paper Rechecking

Students dissatisfied with their results may apply for rechecking or re-evaluation within 15 days of the announcement.

DG Khan Intermediate Part 2 Results 2025 (Check Results here)

Cropped 3ff3f.jpg
News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

Related News

Advertisment

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Follow us on Facebook

Search now