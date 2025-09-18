BISE Lahore Inter Part 2 Result 2025 – Check Class 12 Results Here

LAHORE – Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore declared Inter Part 2 Class 12 first annual examination results for 2025 today. Lahore board oversees education in Lahore and the surrounding areas, with thousands of students appearing in the intermediate examinations each year.

Check BISE Lahore Inter Part 2 Results

Students can check their results at BISE Lahore Official Website or get them via SMS by sending their roll number to 800291.

Inter Results SMS Codes

Board SMS Code Gujranwala 800299 Rawalpindi 800296 Multan 800293 Sahiwal 800292 Faisalabad 800240 Sargodha 800290 D.G. Khan 800295 Bahawalpur 800298 Inter part 2 Results are also available by sending the roll number to the designated SMS code

BISE Lahore Gazette 2025

The full gazette will be shared soon after the announcement of results, stay updated with Daily Pakistan.

BISE Lahore Class 12 Toppers 2025

Category Position Student Name College Marks Overall 1st Khadija Tahira KIPS College Sheikhupura 1159 2nd Maliha Khan Government Kinnaird College 1157 3rd (tie) Harem Irfan Punjab College for Girls, Kasur 1156 3rd (tie) Muhammad Tanveer KIPS College Sheikhupura 1156 3rd (tie) Muhammad Shaban Punjab College of Science, Ferozepur Road 1156 General Science (Boys) 1st Muhammad Usman – 1136 2nd (tie) Subhan Zahoor – 1134 2nd (tie) Haji Abdullah – 1134 3rd (tie) Muhammad Ibrahim – 1130 3rd (tie) Abdullah – 1130 General Science (Girls) 1st Hadia Yousaf – 1136 2nd (tie) Iman Fatima – 1133 2nd (tie) Afnel Aftab – 1133 3rd Ayesha Owais – 1130 Arts (Boys) 1st Zaryan Ahmad – 1110 2nd Muhammad Ahmad – 1084 3rd Muhammad Khazma – 1060 Arts (Girls) 1st Hania Sattar – 1098 2nd Ayesha Rasheed – 1090 3rd Ayesha Basheer – 1084

BISE Lahore Paper Rechecking

Students dissatisfied with their results may apply for rechecking or re-evaluation within 15 days of the announcement.