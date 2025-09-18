DG Khan Intermediate Part 2 Results 2025 (Check Results here)

DERA GHAZI KHAN – The moment students have been waiting for is finally here as Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Dera Ghazi Khan has officially released the SSC Part II (Intermediate) Results 2025.
BISE DG Khan Inter Part 2 Results 2025
Students can check their results immediately on the official website: https://www.bisedgkhan.edu.pk/.
For those who prefer, the results will also be available in the official gazette, downloadable from the board’s website.
Inter Results SMS Codes
Students can also get their results instantly by sending their roll number to 800295.w
|Board
|SMS Code
|Gujranwala
|800299
|Rawalpindi
|800296
|Multan
|800293
|Sahiwal
|800292
|Faisalabad
|800240
|Sargodha
|800290
|D.G. Khan
|800295
|Bahawalpur
|800298
BISE DG Khan Toppers 2025
|Position
|Student Name
|Marks
|1st
|Abdul Rehman
|1089
|2nd
|Hina Iqbal
|1087
|3rd
|Shahzaib Khan
|1085
Alongside BISE DG Khan, several other Punjab boards—including Lahore, Multan, Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, Sargodha, and Sahiwal, are expected to announce their SSC Part II results soon.
It’s a day of celebration for students across the region! Check your results now and see who tops the charts in this year’s SSC exams.
