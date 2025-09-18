DG Khan Intermediate Part 2 Results 2025 (Check Results here)

DERA GHAZI KHAN – The moment students have been waiting for is finally here as Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Dera Ghazi Khan has officially released the SSC Part II (Intermediate) Results 2025.

BISE DG Khan Inter Part 2 Results 2025

Students can check their results immediately on the official website: https://www.bisedgkhan.edu.pk/.

For those who prefer, the results will also be available in the official gazette, downloadable from the board’s website.

Inter Results SMS Codes

Students can also get their results instantly by sending their roll number to 800295.w

Board SMS Code Gujranwala 800299 Rawalpindi 800296 Multan 800293 Sahiwal 800292 Faisalabad 800240 Sargodha 800290 D.G. Khan 800295 Bahawalpur 800298

BISE DG Khan Toppers 2025

Position Student Name Marks 1st Abdul Rehman 1089 2nd Hina Iqbal 1087 3rd Shahzaib Khan 1085

Alongside BISE DG Khan, several other Punjab boards—including Lahore, Multan, Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, Sargodha, and Sahiwal, are expected to announce their SSC Part II results soon.

It’s a day of celebration for students across the region! Check your results now and see who tops the charts in this year’s SSC exams.