Latest

Pakistan

DG Khan Intermediate Part 2 Results 2025 (Check Results here)

By News Desk
9:46 am | Sep 18, 2025
Dg Khan Intermediate Part 2 Results 2025 Check Results Here

DERA GHAZI KHAN – The moment students have been waiting for is finally here as Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Dera Ghazi Khan has officially released the SSC Part II (Intermediate) Results 2025.

BISE DG Khan Inter Part 2 Results 2025

Students can check their results immediately on the official website: https://www.bisedgkhan.edu.pk/.

For those who prefer, the results will also be available in the official gazette, downloadable from the board’s website.

Inter Results SMS Codes

Students can also get their results instantly by sending their roll number to 800295.w

Board SMS Code
Gujranwala 800299
Rawalpindi 800296
Multan 800293
Sahiwal 800292
Faisalabad 800240
Sargodha 800290
D.G. Khan 800295
Bahawalpur 800298

BISE DG Khan Toppers 2025

Position Student Name Marks 
1st Abdul Rehman 1089
2nd Hina Iqbal 1087
3rd Shahzaib Khan 1085

Alongside BISE DG Khan, several other Punjab boards—including Lahore, Multan, Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, Sargodha, and Sahiwal, are expected to announce their SSC Part II results soon.

It’s a day of celebration for students across the region! Check your results now and see who tops the charts in this year’s SSC exams.

BISE Gujranwala Inter Part 2 Class 12 Results 2025 – Check Results here

Cropped 3ff3f.jpg
News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

Related News

Advertisment

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Follow us on Facebook

Search now