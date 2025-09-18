BISE Gujranwala Inter Part 2 Class 12 Results 2025 – Check Results here

GUJRANWALA – Sept 18 is finally here, and its a big day for Intermediate students. Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Gujranwala announced Inter Part 2 (Class 12) first annual examination results for 2025 today, September 18, at 10:00 AM.

Thousands of students across the Gujranwala region have been eagerly waiting for this day, and the countdown is finally over.

Check Inter Part 2 Results Gujranwala

Students can check their inter part 2 results on the official BISE Gujranwala website or simply send their roll number via SMS to 800299 to receive their scores on their phones.

Inter Results SMS Codes Board SMS Code Gujranwala 800299 Rawalpindi 800296 Multan 800293 Sahiwal 800292 Faisalabad 800240 Sargodha 800290 D.G. Khan 800295 Bahawalpur 800298

BISE Gujranwala Inter Part 2 Gazette 2025

The full official gazette with all top position holders and complete results will be released shortly after the announcement. Keep an eye on updates from Daily Pakistan to stay informed.

Bise Gujranwala Inter Toppers

Position Student Name Marks 1st Fatima Zahra 1089 / 1100 2nd Hasan Ali 1086 / 1100 3rd Nida Javed 1083 / 1100

Papers Rechecking

Candidates who wish to review their results can apply for rechecking or re-evaluation within 15 days of the declaration.