BISE Gujranwala Inter Part 2 Class 12 Results 2025 – Check Results here

GUJRANWALA – Sept 18 is finally here, and its a big day for Intermediate students. Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Gujranwala announced Inter Part 2 (Class 12) first annual examination results for 2025 today, September 18, at 10:00 AM.
Thousands of students across the Gujranwala region have been eagerly waiting for this day, and the countdown is finally over.
Check Inter Part 2 Results Gujranwala
Students can check their inter part 2 results on the official BISE Gujranwala website or simply send their roll number via SMS to 800299 to receive their scores on their phones.
Inter Results SMS Codes
|Board
|SMS Code
|Gujranwala
|800299
|Rawalpindi
|800296
|Multan
|800293
|Sahiwal
|800292
|Faisalabad
|800240
|Sargodha
|800290
|D.G. Khan
|800295
|Bahawalpur
|800298
BISE Gujranwala Inter Part 2 Gazette 2025
The full official gazette with all top position holders and complete results will be released shortly after the announcement. Keep an eye on updates from Daily Pakistan to stay informed.
Bise Gujranwala Inter Toppers
|Position
|Student Name
|Marks
|1st
|Fatima Zahra
|1089 / 1100
|2nd
|Hasan Ali
|1086 / 1100
|3rd
|Nida Javed
|1083 / 1100
Papers Rechecking
Candidates who wish to review their results can apply for rechecking or re-evaluation within 15 days of the declaration.
