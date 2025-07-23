BISE Lahore Matric Position Holders 2025 – Class 10 Toppers List

LAHORE – Haram Fatima clinched top spot in 2025 Matriculation examinations as Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore revealed names of the top position holders.

The announcement was made by BISE Lahore’s Secretary and Controller of Examinations, Rizwan Nazir, who commended the outstanding performance of students and shared details about the top scorers in this year’s annual exams.

BISE Lahore Matric Toppers 2025

Position Name Marks 1st Haram Fatima 1193 2nd Noor-ul-Huda/ Haji Abu Zar Tanveer 1188 3rd Muhammad Ali 1187

Rizwan Nazir highlighted that the board had implemented new security measures this year to enhance exam integrity. For the first time, QR codes were included on roll number slips, allowing for better tracking and secure distribution of examination papers. Over 11,000 staff members were deployed across examination centers to ensure the exams were conducted smoothly and transparently.

He emphasised that these measures reflect the board’s commitment to maintaining fairness and curbing cheating practices in public examinations.