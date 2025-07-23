Rawalpindi Board Matric Toppers Position Holders 2025

RAWALPINDI – Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Rawalpindi revealed the top performers of 2025 Matriculation Examinations, with Muhammad Usman remained the top scorer.

Muhammad Usman of Lawrence College, Ghora Gali, stunned twin cities by securing jaw-dropping 1188 out of 1200 marks, earning him the 1st position across the board. His achievement set new gold standard in academic performance and turned the spotlight on Lawrence College, with celebrations erupting on campus the moment the news broke.

Rawalpindi Board Matric Toppers 2025

Rank Name Marks 1st Muhammad Usman 1188 2nd Bisma Ali 1177 3rd Maryam Shehzadi 1175

Second position was proudly claimed by Bisma Ali of Punjab Girls School, Talagang, who scored an impressive 1177 marks, while Maryam Shehzadi from Bahria Foundation Girls School, Chakwal, made her district proud by clinching the third position with 1175 marks.

BISE Rawalpindi officials hailed top scorers as beacons of brilliance, saying students have proven that nothing can dim the light of hard work and ambition..

BISE Lahore Matric Toppers 2025

BISE Lahore has also announced its Matric results and Haram Fatima has taken the nation by surprise with a record-breaking 1193 marks, the highest score across all boards in 2025.