Tiktok Removes Nearly 25 Million Videos In Pakistan

TikTok removed over 24.9 million videos in Pakistan during the first quarter of 2025, according to its Community Guidelines Enforcement Report for January to March.

These takedowns were due to violations of the platform’s policies, with a 99.4% proactive removal rate and 95.8% of flagged content removed within 24 hours.

Globally, the platform took down around 211 million videos—roughly 0.9% of all content uploaded. Of these, over 184 million were removed through automated detection systems, and more than 7.5 million were later restored after review. The global proactive removal rate stood at 99%, with 94.3% of flagged content removed within a day.

The report highlighted that 30.1% of the removed content involved sensitive or mature themes, followed by violations related to misinformation (45.5%), privacy and security (15.6%), safety and civility (11.5%), and manipulated or AI-generated media (13.8%).

TikTok stated that its enforcement reports reflect its commitment to transparency and responsible content moderation. The full Q1 2025 report is available in Urdu and English at TikTok’s Transparency Centre, offering detailed insights into community guidelines and safety tools.